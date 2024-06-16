Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer

The investigation revealed that Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, locked in a shed, and tortured to death.

In a recent development, Anil Babu, the counsel for Kannada superstar Darshan on Saturday (June 15) said that Pavithra Gowda, one of the prime accused in the murder of a fan, is merely a co-star and not Darshan's wife.

Earlier this week, Darshan, along with Pavithra Gowda and 14 others, was arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Darshan at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, Anil Babu said, "I have met Darshan twice after his arrest. I am representing Darshan through his wife, in-laws, and family members. His wife Vijayalaxmi is saddened by some sections of the media projecting Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife. She can't even go outside."

Anil Babu clarified that Vijayalaxmi is the only legally married wife of Darshan. "The couple has one son. Pavithra Gowda is a co-artist and friend of Darshan, and there is no relationship between them," he said.

When questioned about the police and authorities addressing Pavithra Gowda as Darshan's wife, Anil Babu suggested it was likely a mistake. "There is no record to prove that Pavithra Gowda is Darshan's wife. Had they been married, there should have been some documents, but there is nothing to show that she is the wife of Darshan," he asserted.

Regarding Darshan's condition in police custody, the counsel noted, "He is doing fine. We cannot ask many questions in the presence of the police other than about his health condition. Darshan had pain in his shoulder and ankle."

Anil Babu also criticized the ongoing media trial, which has prematurely speculated on Darshan's potential sentence. "We will move a bail application before the sessions court at an appropriate time after getting the necessary documents," he said.

The controversy surrounding Pavithra Gowda intensified when she posted on social media celebrating 10 years of her 'relationship' with Darshan, which Vijayalaxmi strongly objected to, accusing her of 'destroying' her family.

While Darshan's fans were divided in their support, Renukaswamy had backed Vijayalaxmi and sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, reportedly triggering the series of events leading to his death.

