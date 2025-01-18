Is writing cheques in black ink no longer valid? RBI's new rule explained

Rumors are circulating that the RBI has issued an order invalidating cheques written in black ink. Is this true? Let's find out in this news report.

Bank Cheques

Cheques Banking services are essential for everyone in India. The need for banks has increased for all purposes, from securely investing money to receiving benefits from government schemes and pensions. Even though online transactions have increased now, large-scale transactions are still done through cheques. Cheques are considered an important written guarantee for bank transactions. When paying or withdrawing money by cheque, the name, bank details, amount to be transferred, and the sender's signature are included on the cheque.

Cheque Rules

Black Ink Cheques News has been circulating on social media for the past few days that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new rules regarding cheques. It was widely reported that the RBI had ordered that "to prevent fraud, cheques written in black ink will be invalid from this month for security reasons. From now on, banks will only accept cheques written in blue and green ink." It was also reported that the RBI had ordered banks to reject cheques written in black ink because the writing could be easily erased, and therefore blue and green ink should be used. Bank customers were confused about whether cheques written in black ink would be valid anymore.

RBI and Cheques

False News It has now come to light that the RBI has not issued any order stating that cheques written in black ink will be invalid from this month, and fake news is circulating regarding this. The RBI has not issued any orders or new rules regarding cheques, either on its website or through social media. Therefore, it appears that all the news circulating regarding cheques is completely false.



RBI Rules on Cheques

What does the Reserve Bank rule say? "The Reserve Bank has not made any changes regarding cheques. All information coming in this regard is false. So no one should believe or spread false information," RBI officials have appealed. The Reserve Bank's rules state that customers should use ink that is clearly visible and cannot be erased or tampered with. However, it is noteworthy that the Reserve Bank has not specified anywhere that specific color inks should be used to fill out cheques.

