Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    Pavithra Gowda is a model, Fashion designer, artist, and entrepreneur who is active on social media and often posts pictures and videos of her whereabouts.

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    On June 11, 2024, it was reported that a murder of a person Renuka Swamy took place which involved Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. After this arrest, his partner Pavithra Gowda has also been arrested by the Police confirming her involvement in the case. It is believed that Renuka used to send vulgar messages to Pavitra, and she complained to Darshan which made him angry. The Police investigation is still underway. 

    Now that Pavithra has been arrested, let us help you understand who she is.

    Pavithra Gowda is a model, Fashion designer, artist, and entrepreneur. She is also the managing director of Redcarpet studio777, a boutique store. She is active on social media and often posts pictures and videos of her whereabouts. Although Darshan Thoogudeepa is married to Vijaya Lakshmi and have a son together. It is said that Pavithra is his second wife and her Instagram also has many photos and videos with him.

    Also read: Renuka Swamy murder: CCTV footage shows actor Darshan's car allegedly present at crime scene (WATCH)

    The Renuka Swamy murder case

    On Sunday, authorities discovered the body of a 47-year-old man named Renuka Swamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga district, in a gutter near Kamakshipalya police station. Swamy worked for a pharmacy company and allegedly made nasty comments about actress Pavitra Gowda on social media. 

    It is also known that Pavitra complained to Darshan about Renuka Swami's behavior. Darshan became enraged by this and traveled to Bengaluru with one of his pals, Vinay. Renuka was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to reports, the eight accused claimed Darshan was present during the attack on Renuka Swami. According to sources, Renuka was torched and beaten to death with wooden logs.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CONFIRMED! CCTV footage alleges Darshan's involvement in Renuka Swamy murder case, read shocking details RKK

    Renuka Swamy murder: CCTV footage shows actor Darshan's car allegedly present at crime scene (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report

    Actor Darshan arrest: Post-mortem report reveals 15 injury marks on victim Renukaswamy vkp

    Actor Darshan arrest: Post-mortem report reveals 15 injury marks on victim Renukaswamy

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show RKK

    'Kota Factory 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, this time for a black-and-white show

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future osf

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass in June 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass; Check

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far vkp

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money winner rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024: Who will win 1st Prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details AJR

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    'Extension of HSRP installation deadline only as directed by Karnataka HC': Govt clarifies vkp

    'Extension of HSRP installation deadline only as directed by Karnataka HC': Govt clarifies

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon