Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

On June 11, 2024, it was reported that a murder of a person Renuka Swamy took place which involved Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. After this arrest, his partner Pavithra Gowda has also been arrested by the Police confirming her involvement in the case. It is believed that Renuka used to send vulgar messages to Pavitra, and she complained to Darshan which made him angry. The Police investigation is still underway.

Now that Pavithra has been arrested, let us help you understand who she is.

Pavithra Gowda is a model, Fashion designer, artist, and entrepreneur. She is also the managing director of Redcarpet studio777, a boutique store. She is active on social media and often posts pictures and videos of her whereabouts. Although Darshan Thoogudeepa is married to Vijaya Lakshmi and have a son together. It is said that Pavithra is his second wife and her Instagram also has many photos and videos with him.

The Renuka Swamy murder case

On Sunday, authorities discovered the body of a 47-year-old man named Renuka Swamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga district, in a gutter near Kamakshipalya police station. Swamy worked for a pharmacy company and allegedly made nasty comments about actress Pavitra Gowda on social media.

It is also known that Pavitra complained to Darshan about Renuka Swami's behavior. Darshan became enraged by this and traveled to Bengaluru with one of his pals, Vinay. Renuka was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to reports, the eight accused claimed Darshan was present during the attack on Renuka Swami. According to sources, Renuka was torched and beaten to death with wooden logs.

