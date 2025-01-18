Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

A dairy staff member in Chikkaballapur was caught mixing water with Nandini milk at the Dairy BMC Center. Prompt action saw the worker dismissed and a committee formed to investigate. The incident raises public concerns over quality, urging Karnataka Milk Federation to restore trust.

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

In a shocking revelation from the Chikkaballapur district, staff at the Dairy BMC Center in Chintamani taluk have been caught mixing water with milk, tarnishing the trusted name of Nandini. The incident has sparked outrage among consumers who rely on Nandini for its promise of purity and quality. 

The malpractice came to light when a fellow staff member recorded the illegal activity on a mobile phone and reported it to senior officials. The video showed workers at the dairy mixing water in the milk storage tank before supplying it to the Mega Dairy of the Chikkaballapur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (CHIMUL).

CHIMUL Managing Director Srinivas Gowda has responded promptly to the incident. Dairy assistant Chetan, identified as one of the culprits, has been dismissed from his position. Additionally, the driver of the milk tanker involved has been replaced. A committee has been formed to investigate the malpractice thoroughly, with a commitment to ensuring such activities do not occur in the future.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the quality and reliability of milk being supplied by Nandini, a brand synonymous with purity in Karnataka. Farmers, who work tirelessly to produce high-quality milk, feel betrayed by such unethical practices. Consumers, already burdened by frequent price hikes, now question the integrity of the product they trust for their families’ health.

The adulteration of milk poses significant health risks, particularly to children and the elderly, who depend on pure and nutritious milk for their well-being. 

The government and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have been urged to take decisive steps to restore public confidence. Regular inspections and strict penalties for malpractice are essential to maintain the high standards consumers expect from Nandini. Nandini has long been a symbol of reliability in Karnataka’s dairy sector, but incidents like these risk tarnishing its reputation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Armed gang loots Rs 15 crore in gold, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank, caught on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Armed gang looting gold worth Rs 15 crore, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank caught on cam (WATCH)

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case vkp

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion vkp

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos kundalahalli anr

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos

Recent Stories

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH] anr

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

Jio Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order AJR

Jio, Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Plan Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details RBA

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details AJR

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh shk

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon