Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

A dairy staff member in Chikkaballapur was caught mixing water with Nandini milk at the Dairy BMC Center. Prompt action saw the worker dismissed and a committee formed to investigate. The incident raises public concerns over quality, urging Karnataka Milk Federation to restore trust.

In a shocking revelation from the Chikkaballapur district, staff at the Dairy BMC Center in Chintamani taluk have been caught mixing water with milk, tarnishing the trusted name of Nandini. The incident has sparked outrage among consumers who rely on Nandini for its promise of purity and quality.

The malpractice came to light when a fellow staff member recorded the illegal activity on a mobile phone and reported it to senior officials. The video showed workers at the dairy mixing water in the milk storage tank before supplying it to the Mega Dairy of the Chikkaballapur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (CHIMUL).

CHIMUL Managing Director Srinivas Gowda has responded promptly to the incident. Dairy assistant Chetan, identified as one of the culprits, has been dismissed from his position. Additionally, the driver of the milk tanker involved has been replaced. A committee has been formed to investigate the malpractice thoroughly, with a commitment to ensuring such activities do not occur in the future.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the quality and reliability of milk being supplied by Nandini, a brand synonymous with purity in Karnataka. Farmers, who work tirelessly to produce high-quality milk, feel betrayed by such unethical practices. Consumers, already burdened by frequent price hikes, now question the integrity of the product they trust for their families’ health.

The adulteration of milk poses significant health risks, particularly to children and the elderly, who depend on pure and nutritious milk for their well-being.

The government and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have been urged to take decisive steps to restore public confidence. Regular inspections and strict penalties for malpractice are essential to maintain the high standards consumers expect from Nandini. Nandini has long been a symbol of reliability in Karnataka’s dairy sector, but incidents like these risk tarnishing its reputation.

Latest Videos