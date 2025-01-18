Sharon Raj murder: Court defers final verdict to January 20; prosecution demands death penalty to Greeshma

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court postponed the sentencing in the Sharon Raj murder case to January 20. Greeshma, the primary accused in the murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj, submitted a written plea to the court, highlighting her desire to pursue further studies and mentioning her postgraduate qualifications.

When the court asked Greeshma if she had anything to say, she submitted a written statement. In her letter, Greeshma mentioned her desire to continue her studies and noted that she already holds a postgraduate degree. She highlighted her young age, stating she is only 24 years old, and pleaded for maximum leniency in her sentence. Along with the letter, Greeshma also submitted her academic certificates to the court. Yesterday, the court found Greeshma guilty in the case.

The prosecution argued that this was an extremely rare case and demanded the maximum punishment for the accused, Greeshma. They stated that she had betrayed the love of a young man by luring him to her house under the pretense of affection and then killing him. The prosecution described Greeshma as having a "devilish nature," asserting that only a cruel criminal could commit such an act.

The crime, they emphasized, was meticulously planned, involving detailed preparations. The pain Sharon endured for 11 days before his death was confirmed by doctors' testimonies. This was a premeditated murder, not an impulsive act. Despite being an educated woman, Greeshma misused her intelligence to carry out the crime.

The prosecution also highlighted that Sharon had dreams and aspirations, which Greeshma ruthlessly destroyed. They argued that the accused has shown no remorse and therefore does not deserve any leniency.

The trial court on Friday (Jan 17) found Greeshma guilty under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting to murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison), 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC. Her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also found guilty under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), while her mother was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Sharon Raj, a final-year BSc Radiology student, and Greeshma, a literature student, crossed paths during their time at a private college in Kanyakumari. The two were said to have been in a romantic relationship for over a year, until complications began to surface.

The prosecution claimed that Greeshma, intending to end the relationship after her family arranged her marriage to another man, colluded with her mother and uncle to murder Sharon.

On October 14, 2022, Sharon went to Greeshma's home in Kanyakumari, where she is accused of giving him a kashayam (Ayurvedic tonic) that was mixed with poison.

The prosecution stated that Greeshma, along with her mother and uncle, hid the poison bottle to destroy evidence. Sharon's health rapidly declined over the following days, and he passed away on October 25 due to multiple organ failure.

The case caused public outrage, prompting a thorough investigation by a special Crime Branch team under DySP Johnson.

Greeshma was arrested on October 31, 2022, and her mother and uncle were apprehended shortly after. She faced charges of murder, abduction with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Greeshma remained in custody for almost a year before the Kerala High Court granted her bail on September 25, 2023. However, the court imposed strict conditions on her release, and she continued to stand trial alongside her co-accused.

