    Pro-Kannada activists issue one-month deadline to Karnataka govt for implementing Sarojini Mahishi report

    Pro-Kannada activists, led by TA Narayana Gowda of the Karnataka Defense Forum (Karave), have issued a one-month ultimatum to Karnataka's government to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report. They staged protests statewide, demanding job reservations for Kannadigas. Gowda warned of escalating protests if their demands are not met promptly.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Pro-Kannada activists from the Karnataka Defense Forum (Karave) have issued a stern ultimatum to the state government, demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report within one month. The activists, led by TA Narayana Gowda, staged protests across all district centres of the state, culminating in a significant demonstration at Independence Park in Bengaluru.

    During the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, TA Narayana Gowda asserted that the government must honour the longstanding demand to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report promptly. This report advocates for job reservations for Kannadigas in Karnataka, a cause that has garnered widespread support among the local populace.

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    "We have already communicated our stance to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior police officials," stated Gowda, emphasizing the urgency of the government's response. The activists have formally requested a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss their demands further.

    Karnataka: Meet TA Narayana Gowda, the person behind Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru

    "If the government fails to address our concerns within the stipulated one-month deadline," warned Gowda, "we will escalate our protests."

    The issue of job reservations for Kannadigas has been a contentious one, with advocates like Narayana Gowda arguing that it represents the aspirations of the entire Kannada-speaking community.

    "If Kannadigas are to achieve full employment in the state, the government should implement the Sarojini Mahishi report as soon as possible. I haven't commented on the issue of not receiving support from the Kannada film industry, and I won't discuss that further. The reservation act, if passed, would indeed be beneficial for Kannadigas."

    - Pooja Gandhi, Actress

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
