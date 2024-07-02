Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka faces a surge in infectious diseases, notably dengue, causing multiple deaths. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urges public cooperation with healthcare workers to combat these diseases. At a National Doctor's Day event, he stressed the crucial role of doctors, addressed medicine shortages, and emphasized the importance of healthy lifestyles, sharing his own experience with smoking-related health issues.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Karnataka is witnessing a rise in infectious diseases, including dengue, leading to several deaths. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the public to cooperate with healthcare professionals to curb the spread of these illnesses.

    Speaking at the National Doctor's Day event organized by the Health Department at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah emphasized the increasing threat of dengue and other infectious diseases in the state. "Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that thrives in clean water. The public must join hands with doctors and health department officials to combat this menace," he said.

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

    Siddaramaiah drew a parallel between the public's attitude towards disease control and smoking. "We know that mosquitoes cause dengue and other diseases, yet we don't take steps to control them. It's like smoking even when we know it causes cancer," he remarked.

    The Chief Minister highlighted the noble role of doctors in society, especially their unforgettable service during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Doctors are the custodians of public health. They must treat the poor who visit government hospitals with kindness and a positive attitude," he stated.

    Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao addressed the issue of drug shortages in government hospitals. "Initially, we received only 30% of the required medicines from the corporation. Now, 80% of the medicines are being supplied. We aim to fully resolve this issue within the next two months," he assured.

    Gundurao also mentioned the long-overdue revision of cadre and recruitment rules in the health department, which is set to be implemented within a month. "For the first time in eight years, transfers in the health department are being conducted through counselling, ensuring transparency," he added.

    Dengue fever: Plants to plant during monsoon that repel mosquitoes

    During the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honoured several doctors for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the field.

    Sharing his personal experience, Siddaramaiah revealed, "I used to smoke cigarettes but quit in 1987 after realizing it would cause heartburn and shorten my life. However, the damage was done, and I underwent angioplasty in 2000. This underscores the importance of a healthy lifestyle and diet."

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
