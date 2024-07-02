Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renukaswamy murder case: Outrage erupts over photoshoot mocking actor Darshan, child wears 'Khaidi No. 6106'

    A fan of actor Darshan sparked outrage by dressing a one-year-old in a prisoner's outfit for a photo shoot, complete with a prisoner number. This departure from traditional child photoshoots, which typically feature revered figures like Krishna or Swami Vivekananda, has drawn widespread criticism online, questioning the boundaries of fan devotion and its impact on children.

    A fan of popular actor Darshan has sparked outrage on social media by dressing a one-year-old child in a prisoner's outfit for a photoshoot. The child, clad in white clothes with a prisoner number and posed with a hand model, has ignited a wave of criticism online.

    Traditionally, photoshoots for young children have featured costumes inspired by revered figures like Krishna, Swami Vivekananda, and Ambedkar. However, this recent trend marks a stark departure, showcasing the extreme lengths of fandom that can sometimes veer into the bizarre.

    The fan, who assigned the number "Khaidi No. 6106" to the child, is known for his passionate support of Darshan, even to the extent of staging this contentious photoshoot. Social media users have condemned the act, calling it inappropriate and disturbing. Many are questioning the boundaries of fan behaviour and the impacts such extreme actions could have on children.

    The backlash has been swift and severe, with many criticizing the fans for taking their admiration for Darshan too far. The trend of extreme fan activities, from over-the-top displays of affection to outright disturbing acts, is becoming increasingly concerning.

    As this incident continues to stir debate online, it highlights the darker side of celebrity fandom. The question remains: how far is too far when it comes to showing devotion to a favourite star? 

