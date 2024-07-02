Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Monsoon rains: South India sees 14% increase in June rainfall over last 5 years

    India's monsoon began on May 30 but fell short with only 147.2 mm of rain in June, an 11% deficit from the expected 165.3 mm, the lowest in five years. South India saw a 14% surplus, while North West, Central, and North East India faced deficits of 33%, 14%, and 13% respectively. Looking ahead, July forecasts promise above-normal rainfall of 106%.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    India's monsoon, which arrived on schedule via the Kerala coast on May 30, has delivered mixed results in its first month. The Meteorological Department reports that instead of the anticipated 165.3 mm, only 147.2 mm of rain fell in June, resulting in an 11% rainfall deficit overall. This marks the lowest June rainfall in five years, highlighting varying precipitation patterns across the country.

    Notably, South India bucked the trend with a 14% surplus in rainfall, bringing relief to the region. In contrast, North West India faced a significant 33% rainfall deficit, while Central India and North East India reported deficits of 14% and 13% respectively.

    IMD issues Yellow alert for Karnataka’s coast, predicting continuous rainfall for 5 days

    Looking ahead, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above-normal rainfall of 106% in July, indicating potential relief from the current deficits.

    Missing police constable found dead at Bengaluru University campus, foul play suspected

    Extreme heatwave grips India: Highest in 14 years

    This summer, India experienced an intense heatwave, recording 536 tropical days, the highest in 14 years. June alone saw 181 tropical days, the highest in 15 years according to the IMD.

    The divergent weather patterns underscore the unpredictable nature of India's climate, impacting agriculture, water resources, and daily life nationwide.

