Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

Karnataka faces a surge in dengue cases, exceeding 5700 in six months across districts like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Mysore. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao convened a crucial meeting with officials, including BBMP leaders, to address the crisis. Tragically, a 10-year-old's death in Haveri highlights the severity, prompting urgent measures and heightened public awareness efforts.

Karnataka is grappling with a significant rise in dengue cases, with over 5700 reported in just six months. The epidemic has spread across various districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Mysore, posing a grave challenge to the state's health department.

The situation has prompted urgent action, culminating in a crucial meeting led by Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao today. Key officials, including BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and BBMP Health Department Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas, participated in discussions at Vidhana Soudha Room No. 313, focusing on measures to stem the alarmingly fatal dengue outbreak.



Tragically, the toll of the outbreak was underscored by the death of a 10-year-old boy in Haveri, confirmed by health authorities. This marks one of two reported fatalities in the district due to dengue. The gravity of the situation prompted a thorough audit by the State-level VBD Deaths Audit Committee, confirming one tragic loss in Haveri.



As cases continue to rise unabated, the health department remains in a race against time to contain the spread of dengue, emphasizing public awareness and preventive measures as critical safeguards.

