    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    On Monday, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organized a statewide protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas in government and private sectors, with major demonstrations in Bengaluru. President TA Narayanagowda led the protest, supported by Kannada Sahitya Parishad, actress Pooja Gandhi, and actor Nenapirali Prem. They emphasized implementing the Sarojini Mahishi report.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    On Monday, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised a large-scale protest across the state, including in Bengaluru, demanding the implementation of a law that ensures jobs for Kannadigas in central and state government positions as well as in the private sector. The protest calls for job opportunities to be provided in Kannada.

    A significant demonstration is set to take place at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, led by Karave President TA Narayanagowda. Additionally, a protest letter will be submitted on behalf of Karave at the District Collector's office in various district headquarters.

    Give Rs 1.50 lakh incentive per month to couples: Pro-Kannada activist's bizarre Valentine's Day demand

    "It is a shame that we have reached a point where we need to protest for employment for Kannadigas," stated Narayanagowda. "Kannadigas are peace-loving people, and others are taking advantage of this. Now, more than ever, Kannadigas must stand united. The rights of Kannadigas are being enjoyed by people from other states, leaving Kannadigas unemployed. If we do not act now, there will be serious consequences."

    The Kannada Sahitya Parishad (Kasapa) has voiced its support for the protest, advocating for job priority for Kannadigas. Actress Pooja Gandhi and actor Nenapirali Prem are among the many artists backing the cause. 

    Karnataka govt faces criticism for failure to withdraw cases against pro-Kannada activists

    "Kannadigas should have the first right and priority on jobs in Karnataka," stated Pooja Gandhi. "I will participate in this struggle."

    Nenapirali Prem expressed his full support for the protest, emphasising the need to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report. The cultural sector, including literature, music, and folklore, strongly supported the movement.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
