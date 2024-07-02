Bengaluru’s new airport likely to be constructed near Ramanagara

To ease congestion at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru plans a new airport amid rising passenger numbers. Infrastructure Minister MB Patil initiated plans, citing the necessity despite KIA's recent expansions. The search for suitable sites within a 150-kilometre radius is underway, following Tamil Nadu's move to build an airport in Hosur.

In response to mounting passenger pressure at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Tamil Nadu's plans for an airport in Hosur, the Infrastructure Development Department is moving forward with plans to build another airport near Bengaluru.

KIA, located near Devanahalli, saw a record 3.75 crore passengers in the last year alone, with numbers steadily increasing despite the recent addition of Terminal 2. This has prompted discussions about the necessity of Terminal 3 and the urgent need to ease congestion.



To alleviate this pressure, the Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil recently convened a meeting to initiate preparations for a new airport. Officials have been tasked with identifying suitable locations and preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Airport Authority of India has begun scouting potential sites in the Bangalore countryside and Ramnagar district, adhering to the 150-kilometre radius regulation governing airport proximity.

Minister Patil emphasized the importance of timely planning and preparation to ensure smooth implementation. The decision follows Tamil Nadu's announcement of an international airport in Hosur, highlighting the strategic importance of regional connectivity amidst growing air traffic demands.

