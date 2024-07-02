Entertainment

Why did Juhi Chawla stop attending KKR meetings at SRK's house Mannat?

Co-owners

The IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.

KKR meetings

In an interview, Juhi revealed that she had stopped attending meetings at SRK's house Mannat.

She mentioned that the team's meetings were held at night in Mannat as Shah Rukh used to be busy during the day. 

Juhi's statement

"He was working a lot, so our meetings were set for 10 p.m. They would commence at 11 p.m. Then everyone would talk for a long, so by the time the meeting began."

She said it would be 12-12:30 p.m., and she would begin to doze off. 

After about 2-3 meetings, Juhi quit attending and said, I said you guys do this, I'm not coming".

