Bengaluru's BDA Karanth Layout has opened plot applications, with 2,815 sites available for public allotment. Prices start at ₹69.75 lakh for 1,162 sq. ft. sites. Applicants can check eligibility, prices and application details.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun accepting applications for plots in the new Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, drawing a strong response from the public. Around 2,000 people applied online for a site on the very first day after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the application process on Monday. Interested applicants can submit their applications online until 12 pm on October 15.

How Many Sites Are Available?

The BDA has made a total of 2,815 sites available for public allotment in the Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout. The authority has fixed the price at ₹6,000 per square foot.

Site Sizes And Prices

The available sites have been divided into three categories:

9x12 metres: A total of 2,500 sites are available in this category. Each site measures approximately 1,162 sq. ft. and is priced at ₹69.75 lakh.

A total of 2,500 sites are available in this category. Each site measures approximately 1,162 sq. ft. and is priced at ₹69.75 lakh. 12x18 metres: There are 300 sites in this category, with each site priced at ₹1.39 crore.

There are 300 sites in this category, with each site priced at ₹1.39 crore. 15x24 metres: Only 15 sites are available in this category. Each site is priced at ₹2.32 crore.

Applicants will also have to pay a registration fee and an initial deposit, depending on the size of the site they select.

BDA Clarifies Confusion Over 30x40 Site Price

There has been some confusion over the price of a standard 30x40 ft site. Many people calculated the area as 1,200 sq. ft. and arrived at a price of ₹72 lakh based on the BDA's rate of ₹6,000 per sq. ft.

However, the BDA has clarified that the smallest site being offered measures 9x12 metres, which comes to approximately 1,162 sq. ft. As a result, its final price has been fixed at ₹69.75 lakh.

BDA Offers Sites To Public After A Decade

The allotment marks the first time in a decade that the BDA is offering its developed sites to the public through direct applications. The previous such allotment was for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

For the past 10 years, BDA-developed sites have primarily been made available through e-auctions.

Eligibility And Application Process

To apply for a site, applicants must meet the eligibility criteria set by the BDA.

Eligibility: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have been residing in Karnataka for a minimum of 15 years.

Where to apply: Applications can be submitted online through the official BDA website. Applicants can also apply through designated banks, Karnataka One, Bangalore One and Grama One centres.

Highlights Of Karanth Layout

The Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout is located close to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), making it a potentially attractive location for homebuyers and investors.

The layout is also expected to have connectivity to the upcoming Bangalore Business Corridor, formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road project. Its proximity to the airport and planned road infrastructure is expected to further improve connectivity to the layout.