Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line is nearing launch, with the 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch ready for operations. Services are expected to begin this month, subject to final safety clearances and the Centre confirming an inauguration date.

The long-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is finally nearing its much-anticipated opening, with the 7.5-km stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere now complete. The corridor, which has missed several deadlines, is expected to begin passenger services this month, subject to the Central government's clearance and the announcement of an inauguration date. Once operational, the stretch is expected to improve connectivity along Bannerghatta Road and provide commuters with a faster alternative to road travel.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda made the announcement after inspecting the completed stretch along with Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya. The duo visited Kalena Agrahara Metro Station on Bannerghatta Road to review the construction work, security arrangements and traffic management measures.

The minister and the MP also travelled in the loco pilot's cabin from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, allowing them to inspect the line first-hand and gather details from officials about the project's readiness.

Waiting for the Centre's Approval

"We are ready. As soon as the Central government fixes a date, the 7.5-km new Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara (Bannerghatta Road) to Tavarekere will be inaugurated and opened for the public. We are fully prepared," said Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He added that the state government is hopeful of securing a suitable inauguration date within September.

How Will Commuters Reach The Stations?

While the metro stretch is ready, concerns remain over how commuters will safely access the stations. As seen in several parts of Bengaluru, inadequate footpaths and pedestrian infrastructure could pose a major challenge for metro users.

Residents living on both sides of Bannerghatta Road may face difficulties reaching the stations safely, particularly where pedestrian infrastructure remains inadequate. Commuters have urged the authorities to address these concerns before passenger services begin.

Stations Opening In The First Phase

The following stations are expected to open as part of the first phase:

Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIM-B

J.P. Nagar 4th Phase

Jayadeva Hospital, interchange with the Yellow Line

Tavarekere

Stations In The Second Phase

The remaining stations on the Pink Line are expected to open in the second phase:

Dairy Circle

Lakkasandra

Langford Town

Rashtriya Military School

M.G. Road (Interchange with Purple Line)

Shivajinagar

Cantonment Railway Station

Pottery Town

Tannery Road

Venkateshpura

Kadugondanahalli / K.G. Halli

Nagawara (Interchange with Blue Line)

Key Interchange Junctions

The Pink Line will provide interchange facilities with three major Namma Metro corridors:

Jayadeva Junction: Interchange with the Yellow Line

Interchange with the Yellow Line M.G. Road: Interchange with the Purple Line

Interchange with the Purple Line Nagawara: Interchange with the Blue Line, which connects to the airport

Once the first stretch opens, the Pink Line is expected to provide a significant boost to public transport connectivity in southern Bengaluru and offer commuters an alternative to some of the city's busiest roads.