A portion of a hill collapsed near Poovalamani SC Colony in Kundacheri, Kodagu, triggering fear among residents. Authorities shifted two families to safety and began monitoring the area amid concerns over further landslides.

Residents of Kundacheri village in Madikeri taluk are living in fear after a portion of a hill collapsed near the Poovalamani SC Colony, sending soil and small stones rolling towards homes at its base. The incident has caused considerable anxiety among residents, particularly those living closest to the hill, amid concerns that continued rainfall could trigger further soil movement or a larger landslide.

Soil And Small Stones Came Rolling Down

The incident occurred near the Poovalamani SC Colony in Kundacheri, where around 15 families reside. Soil and small stones began rolling down from the upper portion of the hill, creating panic among residents living below.

Following the incident, officials from the Gram Panchayat, Revenue Department and Forest Department, along with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The teams inspected the affected area and are monitoring the hill to determine whether there is a risk of further landslides.

Precautionary Measures Taken

With more rain expected in the region, authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents living near the foothills. Families living in the vulnerable area have been temporarily moved to safer locations.

Revenue Inspector Shivakumar, Gram Panchayat Development Officer Harish, Village Accountant Janardana, and personnel from the NDRF and Forest Department were present at the site along with local residents.

Wire Fence Being Built

Kundacheri Gram Panchayat Development Officer Harish said a wire fence is being installed as a precautionary measure to prevent loose rocks and soil from sliding further down the hill.

“We are keeping a close watch on the area. Two families who were in the most dangerous spot have been shifted to a safe place,” he said.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the hill, particularly in view of the expected rainfall, to prevent any further danger to residents in the area.