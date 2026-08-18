The craze for HMT watches, a proud Indian brand known as the ‘Timekeeper of India’, shows no signs of fading, as witnessed in Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

Thousands of people have reportedly flocked to Jalahalli to purchase the special Independence Day Edition watches launched by HMT as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The overwhelming response highlights the enduring popularity of HMT watches, which continue to hold a special place among watch enthusiasts across generations.