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HMT Independence Day Watch Sale: 2-Km Queue In Bengaluru As Fans Rush For Limited Edition (WATCH)
A 2-km queue formed outside the HMT outlet in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, as thousands of customers rushed to buy the limited edition Independence Day watches. The huge turnout highlights the enduring popularity of the iconic Indian brand.
Bengaluru Sees Strong Demand For HMT’s Special Edition Watches
The craze for HMT watches, a proud Indian brand known as the ‘Timekeeper of India’, shows no signs of fading, as witnessed in Jalahalli, Bengaluru.
Thousands of people have reportedly flocked to Jalahalli to purchase the special Independence Day Edition watches launched by HMT as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The overwhelming response highlights the enduring popularity of HMT watches, which continue to hold a special place among watch enthusiasts across generations.
Watch Enthusiasts Brave The Heat To Buy Limited Edition HMT Watches
A sea of people has gathered outside the HMT outlet in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, since early morning, with hundreds of customers waiting in a queue stretching nearly 2 km to get their hands on the Independence Day limited edition watches.
Youngsters, senior citizens and watch collectors have been standing in the queue for hours despite the heat, highlighting the enduring popularity of HMT watches and the strong affection people continue to have for the iconic Indian brand.
Classic Designs and Attractive Dials Drive Strong Demand
The special edition watches launched by HMT are priced between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000. Featuring designs inspired by the spirit of Independence, attractive dials and HMT’s traditional classic aesthetic, the watches have received a strong response from customers.
The combination of HMT’s iconic design language and the Independence Day theme has added to the appeal of the limited edition collection, attracting considerable interest among watch enthusiasts and collectors.
Police Security And Better Crowd Management Needed
Local security personnel have reportedly struggled to manage the large crowd that gathered outside the HMT outlet, which exceeded expectations.
With a large number of people gathering in the area, there is also a possibility of traffic congestion along the road. Adequate precautions are needed to prevent overcrowding, stampedes and other untoward incidents.
Members of the public have suggested that the watch sale could be conducted in a more organised manner with the cooperation of the local police. They have also suggested introducing a token system and installing barricades to regulate the crowd, ensuring a safer and more convenient experience for customers.
Iconic Brand Continues To Hold A Special Place In Indian Hearts
Once a staple on the wrists of Indians across generations, HMT watches continue to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia and remain an emotional symbol for many.
The special Independence Day series launched by HMT has added a nostalgic touch to this year’s celebrations.
With limited stocks available, customers are showing strong interest in the collection and turning up in large numbers to get their hands on the watches.
People are in Q for just one watch .
The line in front of HMT Jalahalli the craze for Gandaberunda . pic.twitter.com/jXW79SVYKu
— Richard antony (@moviebuff0025) August 15, 2026
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