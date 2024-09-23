'Stop feeding Pigeons outside Mysuru palace', urges MP Yaduveer Wadiyar to tourists and locals

The practice of feeding pigeons at Mysuru Palace has been stopped due to concerns over damage caused by pigeon droppings to heritage buildings and statues. A citizens' meeting, led by MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, addressed the issue, urging tourists and locals to cease feeding pigeons.

The practice of feeding pigeons at the north gate of Mysuru Palace, a popular activity among tourists for photoshoots and weddings, has been stopped. This decision comes after concerns were raised regarding the damage caused by pigeon droppings to the heritage buildings and statues in the city.

A citizens' meeting, held near the Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, successfully addressed the issue, which had been causing conflict for several days. During the meeting, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with heritage building experts and local leaders, decided to put an end to pigeon feeding near the palace.



Historian Prof. N.S. Rangaraju highlighted the damage caused by pigeon excrement, noting that the uric acid from the droppings could harm the palace and the statues around it. “The uric acid released by the pigeons poses a threat to the heritage buildings. Pigeons sitting on the statues of Maharajas are damaging them. Feeding pigeons in front of the palace should be stopped,” he said. He also explained that the pigeon population had skyrocketed from 300 to over 3,000 due to regular feeding.

Additionally, Prof. Rangaraju mentioned that pigeons had dug numerous burrows around the palace grounds, with approximately 300 holes discovered near statues. These burrows pose a potential danger, as pigeons tend to dig into the ground to eat the remains of dead birds. He emphasized that pigeons should naturally find their food without human interference.

Mysuru Federation of Associations President B.S. Prashant echoed the concerns, stressing that Mysuru’s status as a heritage city depends on the preservation of its iconic landmarks. "The Mysuru Palace is the foundation of our tourism and economy. We must keep the palace and the surrounding statues safe by avoiding feeding pigeons,” he urged.

Former Exhibition Authority Chairman Raghu Kautilya added, “Feeding pigeons near the palace must stop. People can feed them in front of their homes if they wish, but feeding them here could lead to larger problems. If this continues, we will face significant challenges.”



The initial complaint regarding the pigeons came from Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, MP Yaduveer’s mother. She had received several reports about the growing pigeon menace. MP Yaduveer expressed his concern, stating, "Pigeons are wild birds. Feeding them isn’t necessary, and their droppings are harming the palace's heritage."

Vinod, the head of the Khabootar Dhan Jain organization, which had been facilitating pigeon feeding, agreed to stop the practice. “We’ve understood the damage being caused to the palace and the statues. We will halt pigeon feeding from Monday,” he announced.

