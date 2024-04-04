Yaduveer Wadiyar EXCLUSIVE! ‘Our Palace has had a long-standing history with Sangh Parivar’

Yaduveer Wadiyar, a scion of the Mysore royal family and BJP candidate in the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency discusses his transition to politics, alignment with BJP ideology, and development plans. He emphasizes his commitment to serving the people and resonating with Prime Minister Modi's vision for progress.

The Mysuru-Kodagu constituency in Karnataka, among the 28 Lok Sabha seats, is notably intriguing in the ongoing elections. This is primarily due to two factors: firstly, it holds significance as the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and secondly, Mysuru royalty Yaduveer Wadiyar has ventured into politics as a BJP candidate. Despite the replacement of the incumbent MP Pratap Simha with Yaduveer, the Congress camp has heightened its campaign activities, leading to a shift in the election dynamics within the constituency. This scenario sets the stage for a discussion between Yaduveer Wadiyar and 'Kannada Prabha'.

Q: As a member of the royal family, you were previously distant from politics. How do you feel about entering politics now?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: It has been a good experience. Now that I am actively involved in public life, I am learning what it takes to serve the people effectively. I have received a positive response from the public, particularly from the people of Mysuru city and rural areas, as well as from Kodagu district.

Q: You previously stated that you had no intention of entering politics. What prompted this change?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: Indeed, at that time, I did not feel inclined towards politics. In the past, I was engaged in various community service activities and worked with non-governmental organizations. However, I now believe that to enact substantial change and serve society on a larger scale, one needs political power. Service through organizations is limited, whereas politics offers the opportunity to influence policies and enact real change. Therefore, I now see politics as essential for effective service.

Q: Did you mentally prepare yourself before entering politics?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: Yes, entering politics requires a strong foundation. I spent a year preparing myself for this role. Now that I am fully prepared, I am committed to serving the people to the best of my ability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 aligns with my goals, and I am eager to contribute to this vision.

Q: Why did you choose to contest in national politics rather than state politics?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: There was no specific preference for national politics over state politics. Both avenues offer service opportunities. Following in my father's footsteps, who was actively involved in politics, I decided to contest in the Lok Sabha elections at the insistence of the BJP.

Q: What motivated you to join the BJP?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: I chose the BJP because its ideology, beliefs, and vision for development resonated with mine. I believe in the party's commitment to national development and progress.

Q: How did the adjustment with the JD(S)-BJP alliance go?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: The alliance with the JD(S) has been positive, and both parties are working together harmoniously. The enthusiastic participation of activists from both parties is a testament to this collaboration.

Q: Who inspires you in your political journey?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves as a significant inspiration for me. Additionally, I seek guidance from various central leaders and local leaders in Mysore. I aim to learn from their experiences and skills to further my political career.

Q: How do you plan to address criticism and opposition in politics?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: I am prepared to face all challenges that come with politics. Criticism is inevitable, but I am committed to staying focused on serving the people and addressing their needs.

Q: Some critics have suggested that you joined the BJP to safeguard the property of the Mysore Palace. What is your response to this?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: My entry into politics is unrelated to the property issues concerning the Mysore Palace. Legal battles regarding the property are ongoing, and the courts will decide on these matters.

Q: How do you differentiate between public and private life?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: While there is a distinction between public and private life, both involve serving the community. Even in my private life, I was mindful of my responsibilities as a member of the royal family. Now, in public life, interacting with people and addressing their concerns provides me with inspiration and energy to continue my work.

Q: As a representative of the royal family, there are high expectations from you in politics. How do you plan to meet these expectations?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: Growing up, I was exposed to the principles of service and leadership instilled by the Kailasa tradition. I am committed to upholding these principles and serving the people to the best of my ability.

Q: How do you reconcile the BJP's Hindutva ideology with the legacy of Mysore's sentimentality?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: The palace has a long-standing history with the Sangh-Parivar, and our family has been involved in various programs associated with it. I believe in the inclusive principles advocated by the Sangha-Parivar and aim to lead accordingly.

Q: If elected as an MP, what are your plans for the development of your constituency and Mysore-Kodagu districts?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: Both Mysore and Kodagu are heritage districts with significant tourism potential. My focus will be on promoting sustainable development that preserves our cultural heritage and natural resources while addressing the needs of the people.

Q: Why should voters choose you?

Yaduveer Wadiyar: I stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. By voting for me, voters can contribute to the nation-building efforts and ensure continued progress for Mysore-Kodagu and the country as a whole.