6-6-6 walking rule: The simple fitness hack for weight loss and diabetes control

Walking is an effective way to improve fitness and lose weight. Following the 6-6-6 rule – walking for 6 minutes, 6 times a day, 6 days a week – can help reduce weight, control diabetes and blood pressure, and improve physical and mental health.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Walking for health and weight loss.

Walking is the best medicine for staying healthy and losing weight. Most people think so. So no matter how busy you are throughout the day, take the time to walk.

article_image2

Optimal walking duration for health.

Too much walking can be counterproductive. Know how much walking is necessary, how long to walk to lose weight, or how to control diseases.

Follow the 6-6-6 rule for walking. Walk for 6 minutes, 6 times a day, and 6 days a week.

article_image3

Walk at a normal pace for benefits.

Make sure you sweat while walking. However, walking at a normal pace will be beneficial. Walking too fast can be dangerous.

article_image4

Focus on walking for maximum benefit.

Walking alone is good. Don't talk much during this time. Focus on walking. Only then will it be beneficial. It is not necessary to walk only in the morning to get benefits. Walking for 6 minutes, 6 times a day is enough.

article_image5

Wear proper shoes for walking.

Be sure to wear proper shoes while walking. Wear sports shoes. Otherwise, you may get injured due to carelessness. Regular walking helps in rapid weight loss. Those who want to lose weight should walk regularly. It will be beneficial.

article_image6

Walking for diabetes and blood pressure control.

To control diabetes or blood pressure, you should walk every day. Walking relaxes the muscles. Similarly, good hormones are released during physical exertion, which keeps the mind happy.

