Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I love Bengaluru': Woman who asked North Indians to leave city does U-turn after sparking row (WATCH)

    Sugandha Sharma, a North Indian woman who faced backlash for controversial remarks about Bengaluru, has now released a video expressing love and respect for the city. Despite her apology, which includes learning Kannada, opinions remain divided on whether her change of heart is genuine.

    North Indian Sugandh Sharma says I love Bengaluru after Kannadigas comment leave Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    A North Indian woman, Sugandha Sharma, who had earlier made controversial remarks about Bengaluru, has now released a video expressing her love and respect for the city. Her initial comments, stating that Bengaluru would be "empty" if North Indians left, sparked outrage among Kannadigas, with many taking to social media to express their disapproval.

    Sharma’s earlier Instagram reel had caught the attention of many, where she implied that Bengaluru thrives because of the contributions of North Indians. This statement was met with fierce backlash, with Kannadigas condemning her remarks. News outlets, including Asianet Suvarna News, aired her video, further fueling the debate. Popular celebrities like rapper Chandan Shetty and actress Anupama Gowda also joined in, criticizing her for disrespecting the city and its people.

    'Bengaluru will become empty if North Indians leave': Woman sparks debate, locals ask her to leave first

    The controversy escalated quickly, with many questioning her understanding of Bengaluru’s culture and significance. Social media was flooded with comments from angry residents of the city, who called out her ignorance and demanded respect for Bengaluru and Kannada.

    However, in an unexpected U-turn, Sugandha Sharma has now released another video, stating that she loves Bengaluru and has great respect for the city and its people. She also mentioned that she has been learning Kannada and does not see any difference between North and South Indians. "We are all Indians," she added, trying to calm the storm that her previous statements had ignited.

    Sharma's apology and new stance come after widespread criticism. In her latest video, she emphasized her respect for the local culture, saying, “I love Bengaluru. I have always admired the city and its people.”

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    While some have accepted her clarification, others remain sceptical, questioning the authenticity of her change of heart. Nevertheless, her U-turn has softened the tone of the conversation, and the situation appears to be cooling down.

    With her latest video, Sugandha Sharma seems to be attempting to mend the damage done by her earlier comments, but only time will tell if her efforts to make amends will be accepted by the people of Bengaluru.

