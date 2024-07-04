Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt sets price for Dengue tests, curbs overcharging by pvt hospitals

    The Karnataka Health Department has fixed dengue test rates at Rs 300 each for NS1 and IgM tests, capping private hospital charges at Rs 600. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao highlighted this move to ensure fair healthcare access, urging mosquito control efforts to combat dengue during the monsoon.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    In a move aimed at curbing overcharging by private hospitals for dengue tests, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a directive fixing the rates for these essential diagnostics. Dengue fever, a prevalent concern during the monsoon season, often leads to increased demand for testing and treatment.

    Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasised the need for accessible healthcare, particularly in government hospitals where free treatment for dengue is available. Acknowledging reports of excessive charges by private hospitals for dengue testing, Minister Gundu Rao instructed officials to intervene and regulate these costs.

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

    According to the latest order, private hospitals and laboratories across Karnataka are mandated not to charge more than Rs 600 for two crucial dengue tests — Rs 300 each for NS1 and IgM testing. This measure is set to alleviate financial burdens on patients seeking diagnosis and treatment outside government facilities.

    Minister Gundu Rao convened a virtual conference with District Collectors and CEOs to reinforce preventive measures against dengue. The meeting focused on strategies to eliminate Aedes mosquito larvae, the carriers of dengue, in urban and rural areas.

    Bengaluru’s BBMP prepares combat strategy to curb spread of Dengue cases in Silicon City

    "The Health Department's decision to cap dengue testing charges underscores our commitment to equitable healthcare access," stated Minister Gundu Rao, urging local authorities to intensify efforts in mosquito control.

    The initiative reflects Karnataka's proactive approach to safeguarding public health during the monsoon season, ensuring that essential medical services remain affordable and accessible to all residents.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
