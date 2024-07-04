Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mirzapur 3: Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's revenge thriller; know new cast, storyline

    After three years, Mirzapur's third season will be out for all. The web series, starring well-known actors Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi, will premiere on July 5 at 12 a.m.

    Mirzapur 3: Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's revenge thriller; know new cast, storyline
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Diehard Mirzapur fans can no longer wait, as the third season of the highly anticipated popular programme will be available on Amazon Prime Video in just a day. After a three-year wait, Mirzapur's third season is finally arrived. The web series, including notable performers such as National Award-winning Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Tripathi, will premiere on July 5 at 12 a.m.

    Mirzapur's first season, launched in 2018, was a smash hit. It is a narrative of vengeance and redemption. Thanks to the programme, Pankaj Tripathi, who played Kaaleen Bhai, became well-known.

    Mirzapur launched a wave of mafia-themed programmes in Indian cinema and on OTT platforms.

    At the end of the second season, Guddu kills Baahubali Kaaleen Bhai's son and dreaded Munna Bhai, played by Divyendu Sharma.

    Kaleen Bhai is on the run after Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) attempt to assassinate him. Kaleen Bhaiyaa's wife, Rasika Dugal, and close associate Maqbool murder Kulbhushan Kharbanda's Bauji.

    Vijay Varma, who played both Bade (Shatrughan) and Chote (Bharat), one of the brothers, is murdered during a shooting. Bharat was slain.

    All of the principal characters, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyulli, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Sheeba Chadha, will return for the third season of Mirzapur.

    Season 3 of Mirzapur, like its predecessors, will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting more than 45 minutes. According to the Mirzapur 3 trailer, following Munna Tripathi's death and Kaleen Bhai's abduction, Guddu would assume the gaddi (Purvanchal kingdom). Golu and Beena Tripathi are present with him.

    The teaser also alluded to Kaleen Bhai's reappearance, of which Guddu and Golu are ignorant. Mirzapur 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

    So be ready to see the mayhem unfold in Purvanchal on July 5 only on Amazon Prime.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
