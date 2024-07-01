Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Missing police constable found dead at Bengaluru University campus, foul play suspected

    The body of missing Madiwala police constable Shivraj was found in a well at Bengaluru University, sparking a murder investigation. Recently married and troubled by harassment, Shivraj's death near Jnanabharati metro station has shocked his family and colleagues. The police are urgently investigating, and the body was sent for examination.

    The body of missing Madiwala police constable Shivraj was discovered at the Bengaluru University campus, leading police to suspect foul play. Shivraj, who had been missing since last Tuesday from the Subrahmanyapura police station, was found in a well within the university premises.

    Shivraj, who got married three months ago, had been deeply troubled by harassment from the family members of his brother’s son. He often shared his distress on social media and was visibly upset about the issue.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism

    Shivraj's family members gathered at the site, heartbroken and seeking answers. The discovery of his decomposed body near the Jnanabharati metro station has drawn comparisons to other unsolved cases, increasing the urgency of the investigation.

    'I hit him with a slipper': Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    As the body was found, Shivraj's family members gathered at the site, heartbroken and seeking answers. The discovery of his decomposed body near the Jnanabharati metro station has drawn comparisons to other unsolved cases.

    Shivraj was a dedicated officer, and his untimely death shocked both his family and colleagues. The police, who visited the scene and conducted a thorough check, have transferred the body to Victoria Hospital for further examination.

