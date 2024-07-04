Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MUDA site scam: Opposition calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation, CM defends position

    Amid allegations of irregular land allotments by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, the BJP in Karnataka demands a CBI probe. Siddaramaiah denies wrongdoing, questioning the BJP's motives and defending his administration. The controversy underscores governance issues in land allotments, sparking heated political debate in the state.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Amidst escalating controversy, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) finds itself embroiled in a political storm as allegations surface regarding irregular land allotments, including one to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently demanded a CBI probe into the matter, alleging corruption and cover-ups by the state government.

    BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashok have spearheaded the demand for a thorough investigation, asserting that multiple instances of illegal land allocations have surfaced, implicating senior government officials and pointing fingers at the Chief Minister's office.

    Vijayendra criticized the state government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the alleged scams, including the Valmiki Development Corporation scandal, and called for Siddaramaiah's resignation pending the completion of a fair investigation.

    Responding to the allegations, Siddaramaiah defended his administration, dismissing calls for his resignation and emphasizing that no impropriety had occurred under his watch. He questioned the BJP's motives, highlighting their previous reluctance to refer cases to the CBI during their tenure.

    The controversy has sparked widespread debate in Karnataka's political circles, with tensions escalating as both sides dig in their heels. The issue has not only put the spotlight on alleged corruption within MUDA but has also raised questions about governance and transparency in land allotments across the state.

    The Chief Minister's office firmly believes that the ongoing investigation, led by senior IAS officers, will unearth the truth behind the allegations. However, the opposition insists that only a CBI inquiry can ensure an unbiased probe into what they describe as a systemic issue of corruption within Karnataka's urban development sector.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
