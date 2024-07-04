Bengaluru: K-Ride initiates construction of 12 stations along ‘Mallige corridor’ for suburban railway

K-Ride has launched construction on 12 stations along Bengaluru's 'Mallige' route, linking Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara. The 25 km corridor features ground-level and elevated sections, with tenders open for two stations at ₹933 crore. Phase C2-A includes eight stations (₹455 crore), and C2B four stations (₹477 crore). Stations aim for eco-friendliness with solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited (K-Ride) has launched construction on 12 stations along the 'Mallige' route, linking Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara as part of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

The 25 km route will feature a ground-level stretch spanning 16.5 km and an elevated section covering 8.5 km from Hebbal to Yesvantpur. Efforts have intensified, focusing on pillar installations and track laying, with over 30 tasks already completed. Tender invitations are now open for the construction of two stations on this corridor, projected to cost approximately ₹933 crore.



In the initial phase (C2-A), tenders have been requested for eight stations at an estimated expenditure of ₹455 crore. These include elevated stations at Benniganahalli (Baiyappanahalli), Kasthurinagar, Sevanagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanakanagar, Hebbal, and Mattikere. Concurrently, the second phase (C2B) involves inviting tenders for four stations totalling ₹477 crores, covering Yesvantpur, Shettyhalli, Maidarhalli, and Chikkabanavara.

Previously, tenders for the Mallige corridor stations were issued in 2023, attracting a single bidder with a bid of ₹800 crore, surpassing the estimated budget and necessitating the cancellation of the tender. A renewed tender process has now been initiated with a 24-month completion deadline.

According to the 2019 planning report, all stations are designed to accommodate nine-coach trains, spaced between one and a half to two and a half kilometres apart, and equipped with platform screen doors.



Emphasizing environmental sustainability, K-Ride plans for all 56 stations across the four corridors of the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project to be eco-friendly, adhering to Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) standards. Each station will incorporate solar panels to generate 60% of its electricity needs, alongside rainwater harvesting systems to replenish groundwater levels. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance station surroundings with greenery, ensuring passenger-friendly interior designs.

The ambitious development aims to enhance connectivity and sustainability across Bengaluru's expanding urban landscape, catering to the growing commuter needs with modern infrastructure and eco-conscious design.

