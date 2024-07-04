Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Casinos will not be allowed in Karnataka': Tourism minister HK Patil

    Tourism Minister HK Patil stressed the importance of a strong partnership between the government, public, and private sectors for Karnataka's tourism development. Rejecting casino proposals, he emphasized investments in infrastructure, heritage, and technology. Patil highlighted promoting Karnataka's cultural, historical, and natural attractions, along with comprehensive tourism development.

    The development of tourism in Karnataka requires a strong partnership between the government, the public, and private sectors, emphasized Tourism Minister HK Patil. While acknowledging the importance of collective advice and opinions, he firmly stated that he does not support the idea of allowing activities like casinos to boost tourism.

    Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29' workshop, organized by the Tourism Department at a private hotel in the city on Wednesday, Minister Patil addressed the various suggestions received. "Many have proposed developing tourism on the Goa model to increase revenue, including the idea of casinos. I firmly believe that we cannot develop tourism by permitting casinos. The government will outright reject such suggestions," he declared.

    The new tourism policy aims to elevate Karnataka as a premier tourist destination. Minister Patil highlighted the importance of investment, infrastructure, heritage, and technology in achieving this goal. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts from the Department, public, and private sectors.

    "We are not just convening meetings of politicians and officials to formulate policies. We are seeking advice and opinions from all stakeholders, including transport companies, hotel and restaurant owners, trade organizations, experts, and public associations at tourist destinations. This workshop is a platform for everyone to contribute," he explained.

    Patil noted the growing trend of luxury travel and emphasized the need to promote Karnataka's rich art, heritage, historical and cultural sites, monuments, coasts, beaches, forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. "Educational tours should focus on imparting knowledge, education, entertainment, and culture to children.

    We must also prioritize religious, educational, agricultural, and adventure tourism. Coastal sports are attracting everyone, and the development of the coastal region is our ambition. The government is committed to comprehensive tourism development, and we urge everyone to support us in this endeavour," he stated.

    Highlighting the significant contribution of monuments to tourism, Minister Patil mentioned the government's efforts to protect them. "We have already started conservation work by adopting 12 monuments. The development of infrastructure at world heritage sites should be a priority, and we need public support for this," he said.

