    IMD issues Yellow alert for Karnataka’s coast, predicting continuous rainfall for 5 days

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow alert for Karnataka's coastal regions, predicting heavy rainfall for the next five days. An Orange alert is in place for July 5th and 6th. Coastal areas are already facing heavy rains, with more severe weather expected. Residents should stay informed and take necessary precautions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Karnataka's coastal regions, predicting heavy rainfall over the next five days. Residents should brace for continuous downpours, disrupting normal activities along the coast.

    For the next five days, the coastal regions will experience relentless rain. IMD has forecasted heavy showers, prompting the issuance of a Yellow alert for the next three days. Furthermore, an Orange alert is declared for July 5th and 6th, indicating even more severe weather conditions.

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert

    The coastal areas have already endured a week of heavy rains, with no immediate relief in sight. The southern hinterland is also under an Orange alert today, signalling potentially hazardous conditions.

    Today, districts like Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan are likely to receive significant rainfall. Meanwhile, other districts can expect moderate rain. Residents should stay vigilant and prepared for any emergencies.

    Pro-Kannada activists issue one-month deadline to Karnataka govt for implementing Sarojini Mahishi report

    In Bengaluru, the weather will remain cloudy for the next three to four days, with chances of moderate rain at times. Additionally, wind speeds are expected to increase, potentially causing minor disruptions.

    Authorities are urging residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions. 

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
