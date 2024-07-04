Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Dead snake found in Anganwadi's mid-day meal packet in Maharashtra's Sangli

    Officials from Sangli Zilla Parishad, led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sandip Yadav, visited an Anganwadi where a small dead snake was allegedly found in a packet of mid-day meal meant for children.

    In an appalling incident, a small dead snake was reportedly discovered in a packet of mid-day meals intended for children at an Anganwadi or government-run nursery school in Sangli district, western Maharashtra. Anandi Bhosale, vice-president of the state Anganwadi workers' union, reported that the parents of a child in Palus brought forward the alleged incident on Monday (July 1).

    "Children in the age group of six months to three years get packets of mid-day meal, a premix of dal khichadi, at Anganwadis. Meal packets were distributed by Anganwadi workers in Palus on Monday. The parents of one of the children claimed that a tiny dead snake was found in the packet they received," she said on Wednesday.

    Bhosale added that the Anganwadi's woman worker reported the incident to the officials.

    Sandip Yadav, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad, along with other officials from the food safety committee, visited the Anganwadi. According to Bhosale, they took away the packet for laboratory tests.

