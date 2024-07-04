Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev wedding: Rajinikanth, Sandeep, AR Rahman and others attend

    South actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev's wedding took place on July 03, 2024.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    The wedding was attended by many A-list actors and politicians who were seen posing with the couple. 

    article_image2

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev personally invited celebrities, PM Narendra Modi, and other politicians.

    article_image3

    Rajinikanth was seen standing with Sarathkumar and Himani and for the wedding look, he kept it casual as he donned a black shirt.

    article_image4

    Musician AR Rahman also attended the wedding and wore a full-sleeve black t-shirt, a blue and white strip waist, and grey pants.

    article_image5

    The reception took place in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son were also there.

    article_image6

    The bride wore a wine-coloured lehenga that came with heavy shimmer and embroidery. Nicholai Sachdev wore a multi-coloured sherwani. 

