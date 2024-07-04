Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev wedding: Rajinikanth, Sandeep, AR Rahman and others attend

South actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev's wedding took place on July 03, 2024.

The wedding was attended by many A-list actors and politicians who were seen posing with the couple.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev personally invited celebrities, PM Narendra Modi, and other politicians.

Rajinikanth was seen standing with Sarathkumar and Himani and for the wedding look, he kept it casual as he donned a black shirt.

Musician AR Rahman also attended the wedding and wore a full-sleeve black t-shirt, a blue and white strip waist, and grey pants.

The reception took place in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son were also there.

The bride wore a wine-coloured lehenga that came with heavy shimmer and embroidery. Nicholai Sachdev wore a multi-coloured sherwani.

