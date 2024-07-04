Did you know World's most expensive coffee comes from THIS cat's poop?

Lifestyle
Learn about the coffee that's renowned for its unique production method and hefty price tag.
Learn how civets play a crucial role by fermenting coffee beans through their digestive process.
Explore the manual process of collecting partially digested coffee beans from civet droppings in forests and plantations.
Enzymes present in the civet's gut transform the beans, resulting in a smoother coffee flavour.
Understand how the flavour of Kopi Luwak varies based on bean source and roasting techniques.
Farmers gather the valuable beans from the Civet cat's droppings found in the wild.
The reason behind the high price tag is that the beans are hand-picked and harvested from the wild from civet cat droppings. The prices can reach up to $1300 per kg for wild beans.
The traditional production of Kopi Luwak involves time-consuming and labour-intensive methods.
The ethical concerns surrounding Kopi Luwak production arise because civet cats are held captive, made to consume coffee cherries, and then used in the production process.
The beans are cleaned and processed later to meet food safety standards.
The roasting method enhances the unique flavour profile of the Kopi Luwak coffee beans.
'Kopi Luwak' coffee remains popular despite ethical controversies and environmental concerns, appealing to coffee connoisseurs worldwide.
Highlight efforts towards sustainable and humane Kopi Luwak production, ensuring civet welfare is prioritized.
The unique taste and aroma of Kopi Luwak have made it the most expensive coffee powder in the world, creating global demand.