Lifestyle

Did you know World's most expensive coffee comes from THIS cat's poop?

Image credits: X

Kopi Luwak: World's most expensive coffee

Learn about the coffee that's renowned for its unique production method and hefty price tag.

Image credits: X

Meet the Asian Palm Civet

Learn how civets play a crucial role by fermenting coffee beans through their digestive process.

Image credits: X

Harvesting process: From Cherries to droppings

Explore the manual process of collecting partially digested coffee beans from civet droppings in forests and plantations.

Image credits: X

Fermentation process

Enzymes present in the civet's gut transform the beans, resulting in a smoother coffee flavour.

Image credits: X

Variation in taste

Understand how the flavour of Kopi Luwak varies based on bean source and roasting techniques.

Image credits: X

Collecting beans

Farmers gather the valuable beans from the Civet cat's droppings found in the wild.

Image credits: X

Why such a high price tag?

The reason behind the high price tag is that the beans are hand-picked and harvested from the wild from civet cat droppings. The prices can reach up to $1300 per kg for wild beans.

Image credits: X

Traditional production methods

The traditional production of Kopi Luwak involves time-consuming and labour-intensive methods.

Image credits: X

Ethical concerns

The ethical concerns surrounding Kopi Luwak production arise because civet cats are held captive, made to consume coffee cherries, and then used in the production process.

Image credits: X

Cleaning and processing

The beans are cleaned and processed later to meet food safety standards.

Image credits: X

Roasting for flavour

The roasting method enhances the unique flavour profile of the Kopi Luwak coffee beans.

Image credits: X

Consumer interest

'Kopi Luwak' coffee remains popular despite ethical controversies and environmental concerns, appealing to coffee connoisseurs worldwide.

Image credits: X

Sustainable practices

Highlight efforts towards sustainable and humane Kopi Luwak production, ensuring civet welfare is prioritized.
 

Image credits: X

Global demand

The unique taste and aroma of Kopi Luwak have made it the most expensive coffee powder in the world, creating global demand.

Image credits: X
Find Next One