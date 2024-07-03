Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru man stabbed by wife over refusing dinner cooked by mother-in-law in Banashankari

    In Bengaluru's Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 3rd Stage, a marital dispute turned violent when Suresh, returning home after dining out, was allegedly stabbed by his wife Nalini for refusing dinner cooked by her mother. Suresh sustained injuries in the altercation, prompting police involvement and mutual complaints between the couple.

    Bengaluru man stabbed multiple times by wife with scissors, allegedly for refusing to eat dinner cooked by mother-in-law at Banashankari's Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 3rd Stage. The incident, stemming from a marital dispute, unfolded late at night on June 26.

    According to the victim, identified as Suresh (name changed), the altercation began when he returned home around 9 pm after visiting a park with his wife and young son. He had already eaten at a nearby bar and restaurant but was confronted by his wife, Nalini (name changed), who insisted he eat the food brought from her parents' home next door.

    Bengaluru: Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura

    Suresh declined, which led to a heated exchange. "I had already eaten and suggested she eat and rest," Suresh recounted. Angered by his refusal, Nalini reportedly accused him of preferring his mother's cooking over hers, escalating the argument.

    "In a fit of rage, she grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to stab me in the neck," Suresh explained. He managed to evade the initial attack but sustained stab wounds on his jaw, hands, and back during the struggle that ensued, reported TOI.

    Despite his pleas to stop, Nalini allegedly continued the assault until Suresh managed to escape to her parents' house nearby. There, he sought help and eventually filed a complaint with the police on June 28.

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    Following the complaint, authorities registered a case against Nalini under IPC sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police have summoned Nalini for questioning as part of their ongoing investigation.

    In response, Nalini filed a counter-complaint against Suresh at the Basavanagudi women's police station, accusing him of misconduct.  Suresh, originally from Tamil Nadu and operating a hotel in Rajarajeshwarinagar, had married Nalini in 2021 after a courtship that began through mutual acquaintances.

