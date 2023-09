Karnataka: Water supply to be cut in Bengaluru on September 13; check area names

The Bengaluru Jalamandali announces temporary water supply disruptions due to valve maintenance near Chandrabadanga reservoir on September 13, affecting multiple areas across the city.

Bengaluru Jalamandali has announced that due to maintenance work on water supply line valves near the Chandrabadanga reservoir, three pumps will be temporarily shut down on Wednesday, September 13. This action will lead to changes in water supply in various areas of Bengaluru.

The affected areas where water supply will be impacted include Mahalaxmi Layout, J.C. Nagar, 1st Road to 12th Main, Attim Payara Balaga, Sri Ramanagar, Muneswar Block, J.S. Nagar, WOC Road, 2nd Stage & 2nd Phase, Saraswati Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Bovi Palya Micro Layout, Ganesh Block, Rajajinagar 2nd Block to 5th Block, Jedarahalli, Rajajinagar, Jaganahalli, Chamundinagar Sum, and Bhubaneswari Nagar, among others.



Water release to TN: KRS water level falls to 100 feet, Karnataka worried

Additional areas experiencing disruption in water supply include J.C. Nagar 12th Main Road to 25th Main Road, Kantheerava Nagar & Parma Parima Nagar, Railway Mains, Nandini Layout, Dollar Skim, Narasimha Layout, Sri Kantheshwara Nagar, Ashokpura, Shankar Nagar, Vijayananda Nagar, Someshwara Nagar, Nanjundeshwar Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Krishnananda Nagar, KHB Colony, Marappana Palya Lorry Stand, Industrial Sub Urban Yeshavantpur, A.P.M.C, R.M.C Yard, Gorguntepalya, Gajanana Sum 1 & 2, Basaveshwar Nagar, B.M.E.L. Layout, NJOS Colony, Grilahakshmi Layout, JC Nagar, Kamalnagar, Kere Angal, Kuvempu Park, Shankarnag Bus Stop, Vani Vilas Garden, Kurubarahalli, SVK Layout.

Karnataka Layout, Kaverinagar, Vyalikaval, Lakshmi Nagar, MG Nagar, Kirloskar Colony 1st Stage, LIC Colony, Teacher Colony, Satyanarayan Layout, Laxmi Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Kamakshipalya SBI Officer Colony, Karekallu, Sarada Colony, Sunankki Bayalu, SBI Scaff Colony, Marutinagar, Chandranagar, Chennigappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Ganganya Layout, A.K. Colony, Nanjappa Layout, Basaveshwara Nagar 2nd Block, 3rd Phase, Manjunath Nagar, Bhovi Colony, Janmas Colony, Saneguravanahalli, Sivanahalli, Mahaganapati Nagar, Sivagara, Rajajinagar, Indiranagar Sum, Bhimajyoti, LIC Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Nagpur, Mahalakshmipuram.

Rajajinagar 6th block, Rajajinagar Industrial Town, Rajajinagar Industrial Estate Agrahara Dasarhalli, Kanthirava Colony, Khb Colony 2nd and 2nd Stage, Bri Colony, Pappay: Garden, Malagala, Kottigapallya Nagarbhavi 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th Ngef Layout, Narasimhaiyana Palya Sawala, 2nd Block, 2nd Stage Nagarabhavi, 6th Block, 2nd Size Nagarabhavi, Hull Layout, Wart of Papareddy Palya, Wart of ITI Layout, KK Layout, Vidhansauda Layout Wart of RHBCS Layout Shetty, Halli Ward No:12, Mallasanda Ward No:13, Bagalgunte Ward No:14, Dasarahalli Ward No:15, Jalahalli Ward No:16 HMT Barangay Ward No:68, Chokkasandra Ward No:39, Peena, Industrial Area Ward No:41, Lucky Madevi Nagar Ward No:42, Lagere Ward No:69. Rajagopala Nagar Ward No. 70, Hegganahalli, Ward No: 71, Kottigepalya Ward No. 73, Dipanjali Nagar, Kavika Layout, Hampi Nagar, Noo, Colony, R.P.C. Layout, Ramya Layout, Vijaya Nagar, Hosahalli, Vidharana, Nagar, Cholupalya Gangappa, Garden, Cheluvanna Garden, KP, Agrahara, Mariappanapalya, Magadi Road, 1st to 12th Cross, Manjunath Nagar, Kasthuri Nagar, Gopalpura, Shankarappa Garden, Pipeline and Telecom Layout, Minerva Mill Cas, Avalamma Chhatra.



KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer

Additionally, the following areas will also experience water supply disruptions: V.S. Tikaloni, Pramod Layout, Then Palya, Mylasandra 2nd Stage, Vijaya Sri Layout, Balaji Layout, Mukambika Layout, R.V. Layout, Bangarappa Nagar, BEML Layout 4th Size, BEML Layout 3rd Stage & 5th Stage, Channasandra Village, Dwaraka Nagar, Krisma Residency, Gattigara, Karpalya Kodi Palya, Singapore Layout, Aditya Layout Krishnappa Layout, Atthiguppe Chandra Layout, Gangondanahalli, Nayandahalli, Bapuji Layout, MC Layout, Subbanya Garden, Marenahalli, Binni, Layout, Nagarabhavi, Manasa Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Suvarna Layout, Metro Layout, Ranganath Colony, Roshan Nagar, BCC Layout, Tigla R Thota, Vinayaka Layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Ranganathapura Maruti Nagar, Kaveripur, Sampige Layout, Patyagarapally, Prashantha Nagar, Thimmenahalli.

Govindarajanagar, K.H.B. Colony, M.R.C.R. Layout, Pete Chennappa Industrial Area, Saraskritinagar, Sivananda Nagar, Anubhav Nagar, Canara Bank Colony, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Nanjarsappa Layout, Mudalapally, Madura Nagar, Income Tax Layout, PF Layout, CHB.CS Layout, Kanaka Nagar, Bairaveshwar Nagar, Coconut Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Sanjeevini Nagar, BDA Layout. Shakti Garden, Annapurneswari Nagar, Muneshwar Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Chuchu Layout, Amarajyoti Nagar, Bakhtilingeshwar Nagar, Munikrishnappa Layout, Kaveri Layout, Panchsheelnagar. Jagjyoti Nagar, Kempana Thota and the other surrounding areas.