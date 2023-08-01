Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer

    Bengaluru's water worries are eased as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (KRS) in Karnataka holds 35 TMC of water, ensuring a stable water supply for the city's 1.3 crore population until next summer. The dam's sufficient water level brings relief to citizens after concerns about low water levels last year.

    KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Bengaluru can breathe a sigh of relief until next summer as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (KRS) in Karnataka is currently filled with 35 TMC of water. Bengaluru has a population of 1.3 crore and all are dependent on the ‘Jeevanadi’ Kaveri, for drinking water.

    Due to the lack of water in the dam, Bengalureans were under stress as the water level was proportionately low compared to the last year. This year mid-monsoon, citizens can remove their worries until next summer, as the current level can supply drinking water to the city.

    Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

    Bengaluru citizens can now remain at peace, as the drinking water issue will be resolved until the summer of 2024, as the KRS dam has sufficient water from the hefty rainfall, which commenced from the month of July. However, to supply the water to Tamil Nadu, a little extra rainfall is needed, stated the officials of Jalamandali.

    KRS dam: Water level touches 100 feet mark thanks to heavy rains in Kodagu

    At the end of 2023 summer, the Jalamandali had requested the citizens of Bengaluru to be careful about spillage of drinking water, as the KRS dam was suffering from a lack of water. Post that announcement, Karnataka monsoon had surged the pace with some parts of Karnataka being heavily flooded with the monsoon rains. 

    Data suggests that the Bengaluru citizens need 1.5 TMC of drinking water per month, and KRS can supply a sufficient amount of water to the city, until the starting of summer. This notice from Jalamandali has brought a smile to the Bengaluru citizens and relieved their worries. However, it is everyone’s responsibility to use the water just for our needs and not spill the excess water.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Power cut in Bengaluru for 3 days; check the areas below vkp

    Power cut in Bengaluru for 3 days; check the areas below

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway vkp

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru? vkp

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru?

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa flaunts her cleavage, shows off BOLD moves in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' song-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa flaunts her cleavage, shows off BOLD moves in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' song

    New moon to Full moon: Find out what each stage of the moon is called ATG

    New moon to Full moon: Find out what each stage of the moon is called

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Accused Sandeep stabbed deliberately, says charge sheet anr

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Accused Sandeep stabbed deliberately, says charge sheet

    Ancient legacy of Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, the temple where 2,500 people sought refuge amid clashes snt

    Ancient legacy of Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, the temple where 2,500 people sought refuge amid clashes

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon