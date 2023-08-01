KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer

Bengaluru's water worries are eased as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (KRS) in Karnataka holds 35 TMC of water, ensuring a stable water supply for the city's 1.3 crore population until next summer. The dam's sufficient water level brings relief to citizens after concerns about low water levels last year.

Bengaluru can breathe a sigh of relief until next summer as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (KRS) in Karnataka is currently filled with 35 TMC of water. Bengaluru has a population of 1.3 crore and all are dependent on the ‘Jeevanadi’ Kaveri, for drinking water.

Due to the lack of water in the dam, Bengalureans were under stress as the water level was proportionately low compared to the last year. This year mid-monsoon, citizens can remove their worries until next summer, as the current level can supply drinking water to the city.



Bengaluru citizens can now remain at peace, as the drinking water issue will be resolved until the summer of 2024, as the KRS dam has sufficient water from the hefty rainfall, which commenced from the month of July. However, to supply the water to Tamil Nadu, a little extra rainfall is needed, stated the officials of Jalamandali.

At the end of 2023 summer, the Jalamandali had requested the citizens of Bengaluru to be careful about spillage of drinking water, as the KRS dam was suffering from a lack of water. Post that announcement, Karnataka monsoon had surged the pace with some parts of Karnataka being heavily flooded with the monsoon rains.

Data suggests that the Bengaluru citizens need 1.5 TMC of drinking water per month, and KRS can supply a sufficient amount of water to the city, until the starting of summer. This notice from Jalamandali has brought a smile to the Bengaluru citizens and relieved their worries. However, it is everyone’s responsibility to use the water just for our needs and not spill the excess water.