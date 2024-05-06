Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's involvement in a scandal has left his mother, Bhavani Revanna, distressed. With Prajwal abroad and his father, H.D. Revanna, in jail, Bhavani is caught in the turmoil. JDS leaders offer support, visiting her and urging her resilience. Despite allegations, the family maintains innocence, while a Blue Corner Notice awaits Prajwal's return for investigation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    The recent scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving many wondering about the well-being of his mother, Bhavani Revanna. As the controversy unfolds, with Prajwal's father, H.D. Revanna, currently in jail, and Prajwal himself reportedly abroad, Bhavani finds herself in a state of distress.

    In the wake of the obscene video case implicating Prajwal, his father, former minister Revanna, has also been arrested. With the family in turmoil, Bhavani's situation remains uncertain, caught between the legal battles faced by her husband and son.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    JDS leaders have extended their support to Bhavani during this difficult time, offering condolences at her residence in Holenarasipur. Former MLA JDS district president K.S. Lingesh and Sravanabelagola MLA C.N. Revanna visited Bhavani to express solidarity and provide comfort.

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Despite the allegations surrounding her family, Bhavani has remained secluded, grappling with the repercussions of the scandal. While Prajwal remains out of the country, a Blue Corner Notice has been issued for his arrest by the SIT team investigating the case.

    Amid this turmoil, Revanna maintains his innocence, asserting that he will emerge victorious once the truth is revealed. JDS leaders have urged Bhavani to stay strong and continue to support the party's workers locally, bolstering her spirits during this challenging period.

