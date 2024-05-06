Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court granted divorce to Navya and Dhruva, ruling on mental cruelty and abandonment claims. Despite Navya's extramarital affair, Dhruva's accusations were deemed baseless. The court found Navya's behaviour intolerable for Dhruva, justifying his stance. However, insufficient evidence nullified abandonment claims. 

    The Karnataka High Court recently made a notable decision regarding divorce cases, clarifying that not every allegation must be substantiated to obtain a divorce. This pivotal ruling occurred when the High Court nullified the marriage between Navya and Dhruva, residents of Tumkur, granting divorce on the grounds of one proven allegation, despite another remaining unconfirmed.

    The case unfolded when Navya sought divorce on grounds of mental cruelty and abandonment by her husband. The court records revealed a tumultuous relationship marked by allegations and discord. Navya claimed that her husband unjustly suspected her character, leading to mental distress. Additionally, she cited abandonment as her husband's refusal to re-establish their marital relationship.

    However, the legal battle took a turn when it was discovered that Navya was involved in an extramarital affair with a colleague. Despite this revelation, the High Court deemed Dhruva's accusations of Navya filing for divorce to marry her colleague as baseless and a form of defamation, constituting mental cruelty. Furthermore, the court found Dhruva's behaviour justified to some extent due to Navya's affair, making it challenging for her to live with him. Yet, it ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove abandonment.

    Navya and Dhruva, who tied the knot in March 2013, found themselves embroiled in legal proceedings after Dhruva filed for divorce in 2019. Despite their years together, the relationship soured, leading to their separation in 2017.

    Initially, the family court denied Navya's plea for divorce, citing their cohabitation until 2018. Unsatisfied with the verdict, Navya appealed to the High Court, igniting a legal battle that culminated in this landmark ruling.

    In response, Dhruva refuted all allegations, asserting that Navya's behaviour had become intolerable post-marriage, characterized by arrogance and unreasonable demands. He expressed his willingness to reconcile and settle down with Navya, underscoring his commitment to the marriage.

