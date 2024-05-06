Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run!

    Bengaluru bids farewell to the iconic Kaveri Cinema after five decades of entertainment. Opened in 1974, it recently celebrated its golden jubilee but succumbed to challenges from OTT platforms and multiplexes. Known for its grandeur and diverse screenings, it will be replaced by a commercial building, marking the end of an era for North Bengaluru movie enthusiasts.

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Bengaluru bids farewell to a beloved cultural landmark as the curtains close on the iconic Kaveri Cinema, nestled along Sankey Road, after entertaining audiences for five decades. The theatre, which opened its doors on January 11, 1974, with the screening of the classic Kannada film 'Bangarada Panjara' starring Rajkumar, recently celebrated its golden jubilee milestone.

    Despite its long history and fond memories, Cauvery Cinema couldn't keep up with changes in entertainment like online streaming and big theatres. With fewer people coming and less money made, the owner sadly had to close it down forever. They're planning to build something else in its place, ending a special time for movie fans in North Bengaluru.

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Renowned for its grandeur and accommodating ambience, the Cauvery Cinema boasted one of the largest seating capacities in the city, second only to the Kapali Cinema in Majestic. With its 1300 seats and unique mini-balcony, it provided a memorable cinematic experience for patrons. The spacious parking facility further added to its allure, making it a cultural hub for residents in the vicinity.

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

    Over the years, the theatre screened a diverse array of films in various languages, catering to the eclectic tastes of its audience. From Kannada blockbusters like 'Bangarada Panjara' to timeless classics like 'Shankarabharanam' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' Cauvery Cinema played host to countless memorable screenings. Many movie buffs fondly reminisce about the joyous moments spent within its walls, sharing anecdotes of their favourite movie-going experiences.

    Reflecting on the closure, former cinema staff members express nostalgia for the bygone era and acknowledge the challenges faced by traditional theatres in adapting to changing times. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days vkp

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team vkp

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Recent Stories

    Excise policy case: Delhi court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in excise policy case

    THIS state of India has world's only floating post office; Read rkn

    THIS state of India has world's only floating post office; Read

    Sushmita Sen walks the ramp dressed up as bride; pairs with 'Taali' co-stars; Read on ATG

    Sushmita Sen walks the ramp dressed up as bride; pairs with 'Taali' co-stars; Read on

    Karnataka Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered gcw

    Karnataka: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter anr

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon