Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run!

Bengaluru bids farewell to the iconic Kaveri Cinema after five decades of entertainment. Opened in 1974, it recently celebrated its golden jubilee but succumbed to challenges from OTT platforms and multiplexes. Known for its grandeur and diverse screenings, it will be replaced by a commercial building, marking the end of an era for North Bengaluru movie enthusiasts.

Bengaluru bids farewell to a beloved cultural landmark as the curtains close on the iconic Kaveri Cinema, nestled along Sankey Road, after entertaining audiences for five decades. The theatre, which opened its doors on January 11, 1974, with the screening of the classic Kannada film 'Bangarada Panjara' starring Rajkumar, recently celebrated its golden jubilee milestone.

Despite its long history and fond memories, Cauvery Cinema couldn't keep up with changes in entertainment like online streaming and big theatres. With fewer people coming and less money made, the owner sadly had to close it down forever. They're planning to build something else in its place, ending a special time for movie fans in North Bengaluru.

Renowned for its grandeur and accommodating ambience, the Cauvery Cinema boasted one of the largest seating capacities in the city, second only to the Kapali Cinema in Majestic. With its 1300 seats and unique mini-balcony, it provided a memorable cinematic experience for patrons. The spacious parking facility further added to its allure, making it a cultural hub for residents in the vicinity.



Over the years, the theatre screened a diverse array of films in various languages, catering to the eclectic tastes of its audience. From Kannada blockbusters like 'Bangarada Panjara' to timeless classics like 'Shankarabharanam' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' Cauvery Cinema played host to countless memorable screenings. Many movie buffs fondly reminisce about the joyous moments spent within its walls, sharing anecdotes of their favourite movie-going experiences.

Reflecting on the closure, former cinema staff members express nostalgia for the bygone era and acknowledge the challenges faced by traditional theatres in adapting to changing times.

