Haveri farmer’s daughter Srushti Ullagadi has secured a ₹46.33 lakh Software Engineer job at Visa after completing a 10-week internship. The Alva’s Institute student received a ₹90,000 monthly stipend during her internship.

A farmer's daughter from Hattimattur village in Haveri district has achieved a major milestone by securing a job with global payments technology company Visa. Srushti Manjunath Ullagaddi, a final-year Information Science engineering student at Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology in Moodbidire, has been selected as a Software Engineer by the multinational company. She has received an annual package of ₹46.33 lakh, including salary and other benefits, marking a significant achievement for a student from a rural background.

How An Internship Turned Into A Dream Job

Srushti's journey to Visa began with an internship during her sixth semester. Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology places strong emphasis on industry internships, helping students gain practical experience and develop professional skills.

As part of this initiative, 0HSrushti secured an internship at Visa, where she worked for 10 weeks and received a stipend of ₹90,000 per month. During her internship, she demonstrated her technical skills, adaptability and work ethic in a corporate environment.

Impressed by her performance, Visa offered Srushti a full-time position as a Software Engineer. The internship not only gave her valuable industry experience but also helped her transition directly into a career with a leading global technology company.

What The ₹46.33 Lakh Package Includes

Visa's offer includes several benefits in addition to the salary. The package includes medical insurance worth ₹7.50 lakh for her family, an outpatient facility worth ₹25,000 and education assistance of up to ₹3 lakh.

She will also have access to a gym, office transport facilities and an annual health check-up as part of her employment benefits.

'Internship Paved The Way For My Dream Job': Srushti

Speaking about her achievement, Srushti said Alva's gives considerable importance to internships and helps students identify opportunities with companies that match their skills.

"The internship at Visa gave me priceless industry experience. That same opportunity helped me get my dream job," she said.

'Global Opportunity For Rural Talent': Dr Alva

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva's Education Foundation, congratulated Srushti on her achievement and said her success was a matter of pride for the institution.

"It is a matter of great pride that students from Alva's are showcasing their talent and achieving success in various fields. It is remarkable that Srushti, who comes from a rural farmer's family, has secured an opportunity in a global company through her talent, hard work and performance," he said.

He added that providing students with quality education, industry connections, internships and practical experience can help them access global career opportunities.

"Srushti's success is a perfect example of this," he said.

Srushti's achievement was also praised by Alva's Education Foundation Trustee Vivek Alva, the principal and faculty members, who congratulated her on securing the prestigious opportunity.