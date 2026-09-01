An ordinary jewellery return left a Karnataka woman unexpectedly emotional after she witnessed the pickup agent checking the item by the roadside.

An ordinary jewellery return left a Karnataka woman unexpectedly emotional after she witnessed the pickup agent checking the item by the roadside. Sheetal Prasad shared a video on Instagram showing the delivery agent sitting on the road while inspecting the jewellery during the pickup. The text over the video read, “I can’t explain but this moment stayed with me.”

Sheetal explained that she had decided to return the jewellery because she did not particularly like it. Within minutes, the pickup agent arrived to collect the package.

As she watched him sit by the roadside and complete his task, Sheetal found herself fighting back tears.

“I don’t know his story. I don’t know what he’s been through,” she said.

She acknowledged that her emotions might not have been directly connected to the delivery worker or his circumstances. Yet, the brief encounter made her reflect on the countless people working behind the scenes to make online shopping appear effortless.

The post promoted several social media users to share their own experiences and thoughts about delivery workers and the respect they deserve.

“I hate people who shout at them just for small reasons. They bring us something we couldn’t get ourselves. Be nice, be kind. It’s simple,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “They are doing an honest job. The least I can do is show my appreciation."