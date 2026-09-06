A garbage dispute between two neighbouring families in Mundaragi, Karnataka, allegedly escalated into a night-time attack. One family has accused their neighbours of arriving with bats, bottles and stones and damaging their house. Police are investigating.

A simple dispute over garbage between two families in Vivekanandanagar, Mundaragi, reportedly escalated into a major confrontation, with one family accusing their neighbours of attacking their house at night. The dispute is said to have continued for some time, with repeated arguments over garbage disposal and cleaning. The situation allegedly took a serious turn after one family approached the police and filed a complaint.

Fight Over Garbage

The incident involves the families of Hanamant Chennadasar and his neighbour, Dhanappa Lamani. Hanamant’s family has alleged that Dhanappa and his family members attempted to attack them while they were inside their house at night.

According to the family, the two households, who live next to each other, had been involved in frequent arguments over cleaning and disposing of garbage. The repeated disputes reportedly caused considerable mental stress for Hanamant Chennadasar’s family, prompting them to approach the police and file a complaint.

Attack After Police Complaint

Hanamant’s family claims that the police complaint angered Dhanappa Lamani’s family, who allegedly decided to confront them. According to their account, around five or six people, including Dhanappa, arrived at their house on the night of the incident, allegedly carrying bats, bottles and stones.

The group allegedly smashed the window panes of the house and attempted to enter the premises. Hanamant’s family said they escaped serious injury because they had locked the door from the inside. They also alleged that the group attempted to assault them with sticks.

The family has since filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the alleged attack. The exact circumstances of the incident, including what led to the confrontation and the involvement of those named in the complaint, will be established only after the police complete their investigation.