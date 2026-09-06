Shiv Sena office-bearers in Palghar are accused of attacking medical staff at Relief Hospital over a treatment bill for an injured 'Govinda'. CCTV footage shows them threatening employees, assaulting a receptionist, and forcibly removing a patient, leading to a police complaint against 17 individuals, including prominent party members.

In yet another example of Maharashtra political hooliganism, governing Shiv Sena office-bearers in Palghar are accused of attacking and threatening medical professionals and hospital employees. The CCTV footage also revealed that one of them threatened a female employee and assaulted a receptionist when they attempted to step in.

The incident happened on Sunday after midnight. The release of a "Govinda" caused a ruckus in the Relief Hospital's hallways. "Govindas" are Krishna devotees who participate in the "Dahi Handi" custom during Janmashtami. The dispute was over the treatment costs of the Govindas injured during a 'Dahi Handi' event. The members of the 'Govinda' troupe were angered after they were handed a bill of Rs 19,866 during their discharge.

The medical personnel present at the time were allegedly verbally harassed, intimidated, and physically attacked by the Sena workers after a furious altercation. Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat, and others allegedly entered the emergency room and quarrelled with the doctors, according to a hospital employee's complaint. A receptionist who tried to intervene was seen being slapped on CCTV visuals.

Some of them even barged into the intensive care unit (ICU), supposed to be a strictly restricted area to avoid contamination. The hospital staff alleged that the mob threatened a nurse in the ICU, removed the IV drip of an injured 'Govinda', and took him away from the hospital.

Watch Viral CCTV Footage

Scroll to load tweet…

In accordance with pertinent provisions of the Medical Services Protection Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Palghar police have filed a complaint. Shiv Sena Sankhe, Gharat, and Rohit Gavit, the son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit, are among the at least 17 people named in the case.

Police are examining more material and reviewing CCTV video as part of their ongoing investigation.