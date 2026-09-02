Two brothers in Indapur have been booked for allegedly assaulting their 65-year-old father and mother with wooden sticks over a land dispute. The incident, which reportedly occurred when the sons stopped their parents in a car, left the elderly couple injured and hospitalized. A police investigation is underway after the father filed a complaint.

Two brothers have been booked for allegedly assaulting their 65-year-old father and mother with wooden sticks during a land dispute in Indapur on Aug 30, with a Tata Nexon seen in connection with the incident. According to reports based on the allegation, the event occurred in the Tarangwadi neighbourhood near Salim Lawns between 6 and 6.30 p.m. After then, the father, Tukaram Kisan Raut, a farmer from Saraswatinagar in Indapur, went to the police.

Raut's lawsuit states that when he and his wife, Anjana Raut, were strolling down the street, their sons, Sanjay and Rajendra Tukaram Raut, reportedly pulled up in a Tata Nexon and stopped them. According to reports, the duo challenged their parents about land that was registered in their mother's name. They allegedly asked that the land be returned after questioning the couple about the sale.

The boys are accused of assaulting both parents with wooden sticks, mistreating them, and threatening more violence if the land was not returned after the dispute reportedly grew violent.

Anjana allegedly had injuries around her right wrist and waist, while Raut reportedly had injuries to his back, face, thighs, and left shoulder. The couple was brought to the hospital after locals noticed the disturbance and called the police. Raut later lodged a complaint at Indapur police station, following which police registered a case against Sanjay and Rajendra.

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The police case and complaint serve as the foundation for the accusations. The inquiry is still ongoing, and the information that is now available shows that neither person has been found guilty.

On social media, a video allegedly depicting the alleged attack has also gone viral. According to reports, officials are still looking into the video's legitimacy and circumstances.