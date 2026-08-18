A man strangled his wife and threw his two children into a pond in Indore. His 12-year-old son escaped and alerted villagers. The daughter's body has been recovered.

A man strangled his wife to death and threw his two children into a pond in Kanadia, Indore, late Monday night. The accused, Sunil Chauhan, a driver by profession, killed his wife Anita over suspicion of her character.

After killing his wife, he went home, picked up his 13-year-old daughter Mahi and 12-year-old son Ajay, and threw them into a nearby pond. Ajay managed to escape in the dark and save his life, informing villagers about the incident.

12-year-old son pretended to be dead before escaping the pond

According to Kanadia police, the incident occurred between 11 PM and 12 AM in Jhalaria village. Sunil took his wife to bushes outside the house, strangled her, and then stabbed her. He then went home for the children.

After falling into the pond, Ajay pretended to be dead and escaped when he got a chance. He informed the villagers, who alerted police around 1 AM. Police reached Sunil's house but he was not there. He was later found roaming the area and taken into custody.

Police had not received information about Mahi. Due to darkness, the search could not be conducted at night. An SDRF team reached the spot around 2:30 AM and started the search. Mahi's body was recovered around 3 AM.

The accused had also attempted to take his own life and was preparing to flee at night. Police have taken him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.