An Agra man threw his 11-month-old daughter into the Yamuna after an argument with his wife, police said. He allegedly tried to throw his wife into the river too, but passersby rescued her and overpowered him. Locals then beat the accused, while police detained him. Divers are searching the river for the missing child as investigation continues.

An 11-month-old girl was allegedly thrown into the Yamuna river from a bridge in Agra, Uttar Pradesh by her father following an argument with his wife. The accused, identified as Rinku, was detained after passersby intervened when he allegedly tried to throw his wife into the river. The incident took place on Friday, August 14, under the jurisdiction of Sikandra police station.

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Wife cries for help as man allegedly attacks

According to police, Rinku had reached the bridge on a motorcycle with his wife and their daughter. An argument broke out between the couple during the incident.

Police said Rinku allegedly tried to throw his wife into the Yamuna. She raised an alarm, prompting people passing by to rush to her aid.

The woman was rescued before she could be thrown into the river. Passersby then allegedly overpowered Rinku and beat him at the spot.

A video showing locals assaulting the accused has since surfaced on social media.

Baby missing after being thrown into river

Police said that during the incident, Rinku allegedly threw his 11-month-old daughter into the Yamuna from the bridge. The child had not been located when the police statement was issued. Divers have been deployed and a search-and-rescue operation is under way in the river.

“The rescue operation for the child is on with help of divers,” police confirmed.

The police said the accused has been taken into custody and further legal action is being carried out.

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Police probe domestic dispute angle

Prima facie, police suspect that the incident followed a domestic dispute between Rinku and his wife. Officers reached the spot after receiving information and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are also examining the circumstances captured in the viral video showing the accused being beaten by locals.

The immediate priority remains locating the missing child. The search operation in the Yamuna is continuing with the help of divers, while investigators are questioning the accused and examining other details of the incident.

Further legal proceedings are under way.

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