Karnataka has approved the ‘Gramanubhava’ scheme to give urban students first-hand experience of village life. Students will visit villages, learn about agriculture and rural livelihoods, and experience traditional art and local culture.

The Karnataka government has given the green light to a new initiative called ‘Gramanubhava’, aimed at giving students from government, aided and unaided schools in urban areas a first-hand experience of rural life. Under the programme, students will visit villages and learn about agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, traditional art and local culture. The initiative is intended to help them understand the everyday realities and livelihoods of people living in rural Karnataka.

The programme aims to bridge the gap between urban students and rural communities by allowing children to experience village life beyond the classroom. The government has allocated ₹2.46 crore for the initiative, which will be implemented across 160 government schools and pre-university colleges.

What Is The ‘Gramanubhava’ Scheme?

The government has allocated ₹2.46 crore for the initiative, which will be rolled out across 160 government schools and pre-university colleges.

The programme will cover all PM SHRI and KPS schools located in urban areas, along with other government schools with more than 800 students.

As part of the initiative, students will be taken to villages to gain direct exposure to rural life. They will learn about agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry while also experiencing local art, traditions and culture.

The programme is designed to help students understand rural livelihoods and develop a closer connection with village communities.

City Students To Stay In A Village

The visit will span two days and include a one-night stay in a village. During the visit, students will have an opportunity to observe daily life, farming activities and the cultural traditions of rural Karnataka.

The government has instructed schools to organise these visits between September and December of every academic year. Following the visit, schools are expected to conduct communication activities related to the experience in January or February.

Through these activities, students will be encouraged to share what they learnt and experienced during their stay, helping extend the programme’s impact beyond the village visit.