Bengaluru traffic police have eased vehicle restrictions on major flyovers, allowing bikes and autos on routes towards Kempegowda International Airport and Electronic City. Goods vehicles will continue to face restrictions during specified hours.

Bengaluru’s traffic police have decided to ease vehicle restrictions on some major city flyovers in a bid to tackle persistent traffic congestion and reduce pressure on the roads below these elevated corridors. The revised order allows two-wheelers to use the flyovers leading towards Kempegowda International Airport and Electronic City, where restrictions had earlier been imposed on certain vehicles during specified hours.

The move comes after traffic officials observed that diverting two-wheelers, goods vehicles and autorickshaws to service roads was contributing to congestion on some stretches. The revised restrictions will be implemented in phases, with certain restrictions continuing on the affected flyovers.

Changes To Be Rolled Out In Phases

The restrictions were initially planned for five major flyovers in Bengaluru to improve traffic movement. However, the measures were implemented on four of the five corridors.

While traffic movement remained manageable on the BGS, Peenya and Double Decker flyovers, officials observed significant congestion on the airport road flyover.

On the stretch between Sanjeev Nagar Cross and Vidyashilpa Junction, the diversion of goods vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws to the service road below the flyover was reportedly contributing to traffic congestion.

The additional pressure on the road underneath the flyover prompted the traffic police to reconsider the restrictions. Officials have now decided to ease the restrictions on the airport flyover in a phased manner.

Bikes And Autos Get Permission To Use Flyover

The restriction on goods vehicles during specified hours will remain in place. However, two-wheelers and autorickshaws will now be permitted to use the flyover.

The traffic police have also laid down guidelines for two-wheeler riders using the elevated corridor. Riders have been instructed to remain in the leftmost lane, follow lane discipline and avoid dangerous overtaking.

Motorists have also been advised to maintain a safe speed, with the maximum permissible speed set at 60 km/h.

The revised arrangement is aimed at reducing pressure on service roads while maintaining orderly traffic movement on the flyover.

Electronic City Flyover Restrictions

On the Electronic City flyover, officials have confirmed that goods vehicles will be restricted from September 11.

Two-wheelers, however, will continue to be allowed to use the flyover. The move is expected to provide some relief to commuters travelling towards the Electronic City area, particularly during peak hours.

The traffic police are expected to monitor traffic movement following the changes and assess whether further adjustments are required to improve mobility across the affected corridors.