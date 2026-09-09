After the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered the MCD to act against illegal constructions and inspect PG hostels across the capital. Delhi Police is probing the tragedy.

A major drive against illegal constructions has been ordered by the Delhi government in wake of the recent building collapse that led to death of seven people in Satya Niketan area. According to an order issued by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been asked to carry out stringent action against all unauthorized structures in the capital.

As per the sources from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the officials of the MCD have been asked to undertake the process of demolishing these buildings in various parts of Delhi. The senior officials from the municipal corporation have been advised to be present at the demolition site.

Inspection of PG Hostels in Delhi Ordered

In addition to the above-mentioned measures, Chief Minister CM Gupta has ordered a thorough inspection of paying guest (PG) hostels in Delhi. The authorities have been instructed to check the unauthorized construction and act accordingly.

The Chief Minister has further instructed the authorities to review the documents of the building to find out the period when unauthorized construction occurred and the authority responsible for the said area at that time.

Repair Work and Extension Going On

According to the police, the investigation has revealed that extensive repair works were going on inside the building before the collapse of the building took place. The police mentioned that the basement repair work was reportedly going on for the last eight to ten days, as the debris accumulated due to rain.

Moreover, there was also reported extension of commercial space on the ground floor. The investigators will be checking if these operations have anything to do with the building collapse.

Further, the police informed that the family knew about the accident through some locals on the same day of the occurrence. Fearing legal action, they left their home and went to stay at their in-law's house located at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Three Members of the Family Arrested

Police arrested three members of the family who own the property in connection with the case on Monday. These individuals are the property owner Urmila Gupta, aged 75, her husband Hariram Gupta, 81, and their son Mahesh Gupta, 52.

A five-story building located at Satya Niketan, South Campus collapsed on Sunday, resulting in the death of seven people and injuring several others.

Delhi Police Probes Collapse

Delhi Police is probing the matter further. This investigation will look into the ownership of the property, its maintenance and the repairs carried out in the property and the persons involved in the PG business in the building.