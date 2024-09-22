IMD predicts moderate rainfall, issues 4-day Yellow alert for Karnataka

The monsoon has intensified in northern Karnataka, with heavy rainfall affecting districts like Kalaburagi. A yellow alert has been issued for several areas, predicting rain over the next four days. Farmers face challenges as crops, including cotton and sesame, suffer damage from the downpour.

The monsoon has intensified once again across various regions of Karnataka, especially in the northern interior parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of moderate rainfall over the next four days.

A yellow alert has been issued for several northern districts, including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Raichur, and Koppal, indicating heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD has placed different northern interior districts under yellow alert on specific days between September 23rd and 25th.



Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details

Kalaburagi drenched by heavy rainfall

Kalaburagi, which had seen a brief pause in rains, experienced heavy downpours on Saturday afternoon. The rain, which lasted for two hours straight, created a lake-like situation in many cotton fields across the region. Areas such as Jewargi, Sedam, Aland, and Shahabad taluks were hit the hardest as rains started around 1 PM.

Several localities, including Saradagi, Shahabad Cross, Firozabad, Faratabad, and villages like Kadganchi and Tadakal, witnessed continuous rainfall. Farmers in the region, especially in Faratabad and Firozabad, reported standing water of over two feet in fields where cotton and sorghum are grown. Additionally, farmers who were in the process of gathering sesame crops saw their yield damaged as the rain hit before they could secure their produce.



'Bengaluru will become empty if North Indians leave': Woman sparks debate, locals ask her to leave first

For over two hours, the heavy downpour caused poor visibility and fog-like conditions along the roads connecting Kalaburagi and Jewargi. The unexpected rains have left farmers in a challenging situation. Many had just begun preparing for their next crop cycle, with sesame crops damaged and farmers now gearing up for corn sowing.

The IMD has predicted that the rains, which resumed on Saturday, will continue for another five days, offering some respite to farmers who have been awaiting monsoon showers to begin the next sowing season. However, the intensity of the rains could lead to additional crop damage if it persists.

Latest Videos