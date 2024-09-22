Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall, issues 4-day Yellow alert for Karnataka

    The monsoon has intensified in northern Karnataka, with heavy rainfall affecting districts like Kalaburagi. A yellow alert has been issued for several areas, predicting rain over the next four days. Farmers face challenges as crops, including cotton and sesame, suffer damage from the downpour.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    The monsoon has intensified once again across various regions of Karnataka, especially in the northern interior parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of moderate rainfall over the next four days.

    A yellow alert has been issued for several northern districts, including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Raichur, and Koppal, indicating heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD has placed different northern interior districts under yellow alert on specific days between September 23rd and 25th.

    Kalaburagi drenched by heavy rainfall

    Kalaburagi, which had seen a brief pause in rains, experienced heavy downpours on Saturday afternoon. The rain, which lasted for two hours straight, created a lake-like situation in many cotton fields across the region. Areas such as Jewargi, Sedam, Aland, and Shahabad taluks were hit the hardest as rains started around 1 PM. 

    Several localities, including Saradagi, Shahabad Cross, Firozabad, Faratabad, and villages like Kadganchi and Tadakal, witnessed continuous rainfall. Farmers in the region, especially in Faratabad and Firozabad, reported standing water of over two feet in fields where cotton and sorghum are grown. Additionally, farmers who were in the process of gathering sesame crops saw their yield damaged as the rain hit before they could secure their produce.

    For over two hours, the heavy downpour caused poor visibility and fog-like conditions along the roads connecting Kalaburagi and Jewargi. The unexpected rains have left farmers in a challenging situation. Many had just begun preparing for their next crop cycle, with sesame crops damaged and farmers now gearing up for corn sowing.

    The IMD has predicted that the rains, which resumed on Saturday, will continue for another five days, offering some respite to farmers who have been awaiting monsoon showers to begin the next sowing season. However, the intensity of the rains could lead to additional crop damage if it persists.

