    'Bengaluru will become empty if North Indians leave': Woman sparks debate, locals ask her to leave first

    An Instagram video by Sugandh Sharma, claiming Bengaluru would be empty if North Indians left, sparked outrage among locals and celebrities. Pro-Kannada activists condemned her remarks as disrespectful to the city's culture, calling for legal action and emphasizing Bengaluru’s deep Kannada roots.

    Sugandh Sharma stirs row claims Bengaluru goes empty if Northies leave Kannadigas enraged vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Bengaluru, known for its diverse and inclusive culture, has recently become the center of a heated debate following a controversial statement made by an Instagram influencer, Sugandh Sharma. In a video, Sharma claimed that if all North Indians (Northies) were to leave Bengaluru, the city would be empty. This statement sparked outrage among locals, with many calling her remarks disrespectful to the city's culture and heritage.

    Outrage sparks

    Sugandh Sharma’s video, filmed in Bengaluru's popular Koramangala area, has gone viral, leading to widespread backlash. In the video, she sarcastically remarks that if North Indians leave Bengaluru, even paying guest accommodations (PGs) will be empty. Her comments have not been well-received, with many people, from celebrities to everyday citizens, condemning the remarks as divisive and disrespectful.

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    The hashtag #TolagroModalu, meaning "leave first" in Kannada, started trending on social media as people expressed their anger. Many Kannadigas see the video as a direct insult to the local population, leading to a flood of criticism against the influencer. Public figures including actor and rapper Chandan Shetty, actresses Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, and Bigg Boss fame Rupesh Rajanna and Dhanraj also voiced their discontent, criticizing Sharma for her remarks.

    Kannada activists enraged

    Pro-Kannada organizations and activists have joined the conversation, stating that such comments undermine the contributions of the Kannada people to the city’s development. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President Praveen Shetty was among the first to respond, expressing disappointment and anger over the video. "Bengaluru was built by Kempegowda for Kannadigas, not for people to come here and disrespect our culture," he said, adding that Kannadigas have always respected the land and customs of other states when they travel or work elsewhere.

    He further called for legal action against Sharma, demanding her immediate arrest for making statements that could incite public unrest. Shetty emphasized that Karnataka has a rich history and culture, and outsiders must learn to respect the land and its people.

    Several celebrities expressed their outrage over the remarks. Chandan Shetty, a prominent actor and rapper, criticized the video as a publicity stunt, while actress Anupama Gowda stressed the importance of maintaining harmony in Bengaluru’s multicultural landscape. "Bengaluru has always welcomed people from all over India, but that doesn’t mean our culture can be disrespected," she said.

    Rupesh Rajanna, a pro-Kannada activist, condemned the influencer's comments, stating that Kannadigas, though living across various states and countries, have never disrespected the local culture. "We live in harmony, wherever we are," Rajanna said. "If North Indians think they are saving Bengaluru, why couldn’t they save their states?"

    Pro-Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna took a firm stand, calling for North Indians who disrespect the local culture to leave Bengaluru. "We don’t live on the money from pubs or outsiders. Bengaluru’s history goes far beyond recent developments in IT and BT," he said. "Bengaluru was built long before you arrived, and it will thrive long after."

    'Karnataka or Pakistan?': Bengaluru woman blasts Swiggy for lack of Kannada-speaking agents, sparks debate

    Sensitive issue

    While many are quick to defend Bengaluru’s local culture, others caution that the issue should not be framed as a Kannada vs North Indian debate. The controversy reflects a larger issue of cultural respect in a city that has seen rapid growth and a significant influx of people from all over the country. Bengaluru has long been a melting pot of different communities, and maintaining that delicate balance is crucial.

    The video has stirred conversations about the importance of respecting local traditions while living in a new city. Bengaluru, despite its growth as an IT hub, remains deeply rooted in Kannada culture. 

    Instagram influencer Sugandh Sharma's comment on North Indians leaving Bengaluru sparks outrage, with locals defending Kannada culture.

