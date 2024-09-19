Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details

    The IMD predicts "light to moderate rainfall" over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25, with "isolated heavy rainfall" expected in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24. Chhattisgarh is likely to see heavier rain between September 22 and 24.

    Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 9:01 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided an update on the current status of the monsoon trough and rainfall forecasts across India. According to IMD, the western end of the monsoon trough is positioned north of its usual alignment, while the eastern end lies to the south. The department also noted that the depression over Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area as the monsoon season approaches its conclusion.

    No heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for the country on September 19 and 20, signaling a reduction in monsoon activity.

    'Time for Ganesh Puja with PM but not Umar Khalid's hearing': Swara Bhaskar questions CJI's priorities (WATCH)

    In Kolkata, intermittent rainfall is expected to persist until September 22, while Mumbai will experience downpours until September 24. The IMD predicts "light to moderate rainfall" over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25, with "isolated heavy rainfall" expected in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24. Chhattisgarh is likely to see heavier rain between September 22 and 24.

    For Northwest India, the IMD forecasts "light rainfall" until September 24, with "isolated very heavy rainfall" expected in Uttarakhand on September 24. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience "fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall."

    'Not Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh': Outrage as woman brutally beaten with stick in WB's Malda (WATCH)

    In Northeast India, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 25.

    On September 18, the bulletin highlighted "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall" over Konkan and Goa, with isolated and scattered showers predicted for the remaining regions throughout the week.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MIRACULOUS Kanpur man lives with bullet lodged near heart for 16 years, undergoes life-saving surgery snt

    MIRACULOUS! Kanpur man lives with bullet lodged near heart for 16 years, undergoes life-saving surgery

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case dmn

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

    'Time for Ganesh Puja with PM but not Umar Khalid's hearing': Swara Bhaskar questions CJI's priorities (WATCH) shk

    'Time for Ganesh Puja with PM but not Umar Khalid's hearing': Swara Bhaskar questions CJI’s priorities (WATCH)

    CM Yogi Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party, calls it 'gang' of those committing atrocities against daughters dmn

    CM Yogi Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party, calls it 'gang' of those committing atrocities against daughters

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets dmn

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets

    Recent Stories

    Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya passes away aged 87; Read on ATG

    Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya passes away aged 87; Read on

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 19: Check price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 19: Check price of 10gm gold here

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 19: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 19: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 19 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 19 city-wise rates

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 19 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 19 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon