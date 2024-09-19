Weather alert: IMD predicts showers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; check details

The IMD predicts "light to moderate rainfall" over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25, with "isolated heavy rainfall" expected in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24. Chhattisgarh is likely to see heavier rain between September 22 and 24.

In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided an update on the current status of the monsoon trough and rainfall forecasts across India. According to IMD, the western end of the monsoon trough is positioned north of its usual alignment, while the eastern end lies to the south. The department also noted that the depression over Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area as the monsoon season approaches its conclusion.

No heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for the country on September 19 and 20, signaling a reduction in monsoon activity.

In Kolkata, intermittent rainfall is expected to persist until September 22, while Mumbai will experience downpours until September 24. The IMD predicts "light to moderate rainfall" over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25, with "isolated heavy rainfall" expected in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24. Chhattisgarh is likely to see heavier rain between September 22 and 24.

For Northwest India, the IMD forecasts "light rainfall" until September 24, with "isolated very heavy rainfall" expected in Uttarakhand on September 24. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience "fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall."

In Northeast India, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 25.

On September 18, the bulletin highlighted "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall" over Konkan and Goa, with isolated and scattered showers predicted for the remaining regions throughout the week.

